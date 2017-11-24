Pedro Mzileni: Seniors can encourage young students with their stories

I was an assistant invigilating in a recent Nelson Mandela University November examination at the indoor sports centre on the south campus.

This is a special venue in the university for me.

It is where I graduated, and it is where I was facilitating student mass meetings this year around funding issues and the development of the new SRC constitution we have.

However, on this specific day, with an examination taking place, it felt different.

The venue was full of students, like it always is.

But this time, though, they were quiet, focused and responding to the question paper in front of them that was shaping their tomorrows.

As I was seated quietly for those three hours, I began reflecting on the year that had passed.

I asked myself a question: why are students sometimes unhappy and demotivated, and sometimes want to change courses or give up?

Since my term as SRC president is coming to an end in two weeks’ time, I decided to zone out of the hectic race, class and gender rhetoric into something more simple: the lack of inspirational stories.

So I asked my colleagues in the venue at the end of the examination session a question: “Colleagues, you are all doing masters and PhD degrees, meaning you have survived and passed through this demanding exercise of examinations. Have you ever shared your stories with these young students?”

Mostly said no and others did not understand why I was asking.

I asked this question because I have a feeling that some successful people in a university (those who have graduated) do not share their journey with those who are still on it.

For instance, when people graduate, there is always a pattern I notice in their public stories.

After high school they post on social media about their first day at university, then midway through they post a lot of happy photos of themselves as students in the university (lunch with friends, winning an award, partying, etc).

Then, lastly, they post their graduation photos.

The story is just that. Short. Simple. Well polished. Easy. Quick. Done.