Mkhuseli Jack: Good riddance to Mugabe

Robert Mugabe has dominated the African political landscape for a long time. He burst into the international scene during the Geneva Convention of 1976.

Mugabe became the central actor in Zimbabwe’s political theatre, playing his role as an adventurer and opportunist.

It is shocking and pathetic to see a man who was so wise and respected ending his well-masked career in such a shameful manner.

His disgrace was his wife, Grace. Mugabe’s legacy will be controversial and very confusing for a long time into the future.

His personal life publicly was exemplary in some respects.

He was educated and brave, and was never associated with immoral behaviour, such as being a womaniser or a drunkard.

He was seen as one man who stood up to European arrogance.

The success of his guerilla fighters inspired people.

He stood up, and fought tooth and nail against the humiliation and degradation of black people in Zimbabwe.

In then Rhodesia, the treatment of black people and their uprooting from their land was as cruel and inhumane as it was in South Africa.

The resentment of Zimbabwe’s black peasants emanated from the cruel land dispossession and the turning of them into cheap labourers for the white settlers.

Cecil Rhodes wanted Africans to give up 90% of their land rights and become workers.

The colonial administrators viewed the African resistance and resentment as laziness.

Zimbabweans who were genuinely driven by land hunger were easily persuaded to take up arms against the regime.

Mugabe was born in the rural village of Kutama, north-east of Harare, 93 years ago.

After equipping himself with education he joined the nationalists’ struggle of Zimbabwe, and was imprisoned from 1963 to 1975.

On his release, he crossed to Mozambique, where he led and intensified the armed struggle against the Rhodesian regime.

Politically, in the early years his vaulting ambition was not noticed, though the signs were there.

He definitely was a genius in hiding his true colours to the whole world.

His paranoia fed his tyrannical tendencies that started to show in the early years after independence.

He summarily sacked and persecuted Joshua Nkomo, the leader of Zapu, two years after independence.

The excuse was that Nkomo was plotting to overthrow his government.

The arrest and eviction of Ndabaningi Sithole from his farm in 1994, under the pretext that he was plotting to assassinate Mugabe, is one of many examples that showed that Mugabe was a hypocrite.