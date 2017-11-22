Nwabisa Makunga: Will Masualle stay to 2019?

An interesting speech caught my attention on Sunday. No, not the dreadful one by a 93-year-old dictator who held on to power up north.

This speech was earlier in the day, at an event to honour anti-apartheid heroes Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge at the Bhisho Stadium.

Mziwonke Ndabeni, an ANC Youth League interim leader in the Eastern Cape, called for the party’s provincial chairman, Oscar Mabuyane, to replace Phumulo Masualle as the premier.

“Comrade Mabuyane must take his rightful place and lead the provincial government,” Ndabeni said.

“We are resolute on this and if he does not want to heed this call, we will take him to Bhisho by force because there are not two centres of power in the ANC.

“We cannot have an ANC chairperson outside government (meanwhile) those in government use state resources to frustrate the leadership of ANC.”

Ordinarily, one would dismiss this as the ramblings of a young man pandering to those in power.

After all Ndabeni himself is a curious character with a healthy dose of political ambition. But his call cannot be outright dismissed. First, let me make these two points. Due to space constraints, today’s column will not reflect on Mabuyane’s fitness to become the premier.

Second, it is common cause that Mabuyane’s September election as provincial ANC chairman is the subject of a bitter dispute between the party’s warring factions.

An investigation sanctioned by the party’s top leaders is under way to determine if the conference – and thus his election – was duly constituted.

This column is based on a scenario where the outcome of that investigation rubber-stamps Mabuyane’s election as provincial ANC boss.

I stand to be corrected here, but I believe Ndabeni’s is the first public call from an ANC structure for Masualle to be replaced by Mabuyane since the provincial conference.

Of course Ndabeni’s reasons for lobbying may be more sinister than a sudden desire to strengthen governance.

In fact, the latter part of his statement suggests that his reasons may have little to do with you and me as citizens, but instead are largely about the internal dynamics of ANC politics and proximity to power.

Be that as it may, his call will likely resonate with members far beyond the youth league.

It is a discussion already unfolding, albeit unofficially, in privileged spaces of those in the inner circle of power.

The events of recent months demonstrate that the pressure around Masualle is likely to gain momentum going forward.

Rewind a bit to July, when Mabuyane – undoubtedly smelling victory ahead of the provincial conference – gave assurance that his election would not mean a purge of Masualle and his supporters in cabinet.

The premier’s job would be safe, Mabuyane emphatically told the media at the time.