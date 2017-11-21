Letter: What’s DA’s motive for keeping IPTS?

In 2014 then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, after revelations by The Herald (“Where’s the IPTS money?”, September 5 2014), announced an investigation was to be conducted into the IPTS.

After the shocking revelations by Crispian Olver in his book,

How to Steal a City, he demonstrates that the investigation into the IPTS, which was carried out by lauded auditing firm Deloitte, was compromised because of conflicts of interest on the part of Deloitte.

The Deloitte investigation could not enter certain areas where said conflicts were present.

The report is therefore selective and cannot be trusted as there will by default be major omissions.

Such omissions may be protecting high level perpetrators while scapegoats at lower levels are identified.

Olver gives plenty of starters on the omissions that may be present.

After the report was made available to the ANC it could not decide how to handle it and it was, true to form, not publicly released.

Strangely, when the DA came into power it also could not decide how to handle it, other than that it continued to keep it under wraps.