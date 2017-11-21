Gary Koekemoer: Every death in our city leaves hole that cannot be filled

This time, it’s personal. I don’t want it to be, but there it is. The universe doesn’t work according to my wishes.

Apologies upfront for the occasional lapse into first person and for the sample of one.

On a Friday night, two weekends ago, a good mate and I met to drink some locallybrewed beer and chat about my most recent article on murder statistics for our bay.

Why so high? Poverty, unemployment, drugs, gangs, lost youth, population density, race, apartheid, colonisation, culture of violence, or just human nature? What’s to be done? How do we make life sacred? The next evening, Saturday, same mate, different pub, with another two mates to watch the Bokke sink Allister Coetzee’s chances of redemption, followed by watching the All Blacks show why they’re in a class of their own. Game over and home to bed. On Sunday at 4.20am I answer a call from the number of one of the mates I watched the rugby with.

A good soul and someone I got to know really well while standing next to a high school rugby field shouting what we hoped were informed rugby instructions to boys on the field who always seemed to do the opposite!

I assumed my fellow coach had a puncture and needed help.

There is a pause and then my mate’s mother responds: “Archie has passed!”

Doubt, incredulity, confusion, “but I was just with him”, a hundred thoughts scrum through my mind simultaneously as I confirm that “passed” means what I fear it does.

In the early hours of Sunday November 12, Archie Athenkosi Mabandla died from a blow to his head.

Archie hadn’t gone straight home after the rugby.

He lived in Gqebera/Walmer Township, and joined a few friends and his nephew for a beer at a local tavern a few blocks from home.

There are two stories: one says he intervened in a fight to save a friend from being beaten, and the men involved ambushed and killed him later.

The other story is that he was involved in a minor bumper-bashing and that the occupants of the other car killed him in anger.

The truth is still obscure, but what matters is that my gentle giant of a friend was killed by thugs within walking distance of his home for what appears to be a matter of little concern.

Archie was about to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla Vrolik (he was doing the behind-the-scenes groundwork to set it up for January).

His mother, Lizzett Mabandla, can make no sense of her son’s death: “He was a good boy,” she says.

His nephew, Aphiwe Mabandla, who lived in the same home and was more of a younger brother, has lost his mentor.

But most tragic of all is that Archie had a one-yearold son, Sithenkosi, who is now without a father.

Archie had two siblings – sister Wendy Nomvuyiseko Shuta, and brother Lubabalo Mabandla, and was also uncle to Thulisa Mabandla, Loyiso Shuta and Yonela Shuta, among all the other lives he impacted upon. The community responded. One of the alleged attackers was caught, beaten badly and rescued just in time to prevent the tyre – already placed around his neck – from being lit.

Apparently, the charge office was covered in his blood.

But that person has now been released without charge and no-one seems to know why.

The other three alleged perpetrators are either in hiding or are on the run.

There are mumblings about “foreigners” and a Zimbabwean was allegedly killed the following Monday night.

In retribution? No one knows; no one is saying.