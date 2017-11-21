Editorial: Time for action on gang plague
How many more children have to die in gang shoot-outs in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas before action is taken to protect our citizens?
Only this weekend, it was the tragic turn of Hakeem Baartman – only two years old – to die in gunfire in the streets of Helenvale.
His mother, Chesese Baartman, had just bathed him and he was making his way to his father, only five houses down in the same street.
Yes, one could argue that a two-year-old should not be out on the street – any street – alone. Even if the distance was a mere few houses he should have been supervised by a parent or, at the very least, escorted by a capable bigger sister or brother.
The Herald also reported that the day after the shooting small children could still be seen walking alone and this is frighteningly neglectful after such a tragedy.
However, that may be missing the point in this violence-prone area because the innocent are not safe even in their own homes.
There is the added twist that if residents witness gang action they also put themselves at risk. The Herald has been reporting on the chilling court case of the Tee family in Bethelsdorp, attacked in their own home in an effort to silence them after witnessing a gang-related killing.
That trial has revealed harrowing details of a child cowering in her own home, seeking shelter with her mother before being executed, allegedly by a neighbour’s son.
Her father was left paralysed by the same thugs.
Although two suspects are now on trial, a family has been shattered. The Tees lost not only their child but also their home as they had to flee and move into a witness protection programme.
Life is brutal and in Helenvale it is particularly rough.
It is not enough for Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to strut into town, promise action then disappear as he did last week. As for the announcement of a new police station in the area, will that be close to enough?
What kind of police service do we have that seems helpless in the face of these gang activities?
The time for swagger and tough talk is past, now it is time to move on the Bay’s deadly problem of gang violence.