Editorial: Time for action on gang plague

How many more children have to die in gang shoot-outs in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas before action is taken to protect our citizens?

Only this weekend, it was the tragic turn of Hakeem Baartman – only two years old – to die in gunfire in the streets of Helenvale.

His mother, Chesese Baartman, had just bathed him and he was making his way to his father, only five houses down in the same street.

Yes, one could argue that a two-year-old should not be out on the street – any street – alone. Even if the distance was a mere few houses he should have been supervised by a parent or, at the very least, escorted by a capable bigger sister or brother.

The Herald also reported that the day after the shooting small children could still be seen walking alone and this is frighteningly neglectful after such a tragedy.

However, that may be missing the point in this violence-prone area because the innocent are not safe even in their own homes.

There is the added twist that if residents witness gang action they also put themselves at risk. The Herald has been reporting on the chilling court case of the Tee family in Bethelsdorp, attacked in their own home in an effort to silence them after witnessing a gang-related killing.