Justice Malala: Future uncertain for Zim

It is so tempting to jump up with joy and ululate with the oppressed people of Zimbabwe. For decades they have been brutalised by the oppressive regime of Robert Mugabe.

On Saturday, as millions of jubilant Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare and other centres, hugging soldiers and thanking them for finally acting, tears rushed to one’s eyes.

As the images were beamed across the world it was tempting to say that finally a new uhuru (freedom) has arrived in Zimbabwe.

It would be foolish to do so. Zimbabwe has been a country of false dawns and dashed hopes since Mugabe took power in 1980.

Nearly four decades after it gained its freedom and inspired us here in South Africa to soldier on, however, it remains a country for and of old men.

It is in the grip of these old men. It cannot shake them off.

That is why events of the past two weeks in Zimbabwe need to be viewed with caution and scepticism, but not a loss of hope. Freedom is coming to Zimbabwe, yes. But it will not be brought by the fired and soon to be reinstated Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It will also not be brought by General Constantine Chiwenga, the man who led the army in its actions last week.

These are the old men who, with Mugabe, have terrorised Zimbabwe and her people for 37 years.

They are the problem, not the solution.

Mnangagwa has been a member of the Mugabe inner circle since liberation.

In the 1980s Mugabe and his regime sent troops to Matabeleland allegedly to quell insurgents aligned to Mugabe’s rival, Joshua Nkomo.

A curfew was imposed, communities were starved, people were murdered in their thousands – all by the very army that today says it is against Mugabe’s wrongdoing.

Surrounding Mugabe were the likes of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

In the 1990s, Zimbabwe fell ever deeper into economic, political and social despair.

It is at this time that the judiciary and other institutions were stripped of their independence. Judges fled.

Young people who dared raise their voices were arrested, tortured and harassed. It was a harbinger of worse to come.