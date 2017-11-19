Letter: Take municipality to task

Is it not time that we come together and take the local municipality to task?

There are many citizens who have expressed their concerns and share my views about what is current in Port Elizabeth with regard to lack of service delivery, poor maintenance of essential amenities (for instance, public roads), as well as other obvious shortcomings.

The topic of exorbitant rates immediately comes to mind.

I propose that we get together and form a committee which can be the start of keeping our councillors not only accountable, but to keep them in check.