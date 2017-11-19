Avoiding the pitfalls of Black Friday in search of bargains

Black Friday is only days away, but in reality the buying bonanza has morphed into Black Week for the growing numbers of South Africans who shop online.

Not content with tempting us with a blizzard of supposed bargains on a single day – to the point that FOMO overwhelms our worries about how we’re going to afford the festive season, let alone January – the retailers are starting the super-sale from today, at least online.

A little history lesson – in the US, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving Thursday, when retailers kick off the festive season with massive discounts, the “black” being an accounting reference to turning a profit.

Of course, the opposite, “in the red” – being in debt – is the effect the retail frenzy has on many bargain-hungry consumers.

In the past, Black Friday was all about hitting the shops and Cyber Monday was when you could go online for some top deals. Now, internationally, more money is spent on the internet than in store on Black Friday.

According to Grant Brown, MD of the country’s biggest fashion retailer, Zando, a massive 30% of those who shopped on Zando last Black Friday were new customers.

Takealot, South Africa’s biggest online retailer, introduced shoppers to Black Friday in 2011, doing sales worth R1-million on that day. This year, the company’s Black Friday sales look set to top a staggering R100-million – about double that of last year, kicking off on Monday with app-only specials.

On Black Friday in 2015, Absa reported that card spend on the day increased by 81% compared to the average day throughout the year.

Contrast that against these numbers – at the end of March this year, of South Africa’s almost 25 million credit-active consumers, 39,3% had impaired credit records and 21.7% of those were three months or more in arrears, according to the National Credit Regulator.

Here’s how to be a savvy Black Friday shopper: THE SHOPPING Do your homework. If you’re going global, Wirecutter – owed by the New York Times – collects Black Friday deals from retailers around the web. https://thewirecutter.com/deals/black-friday/ If Amazon is your go-to shopping destination, Wirecutter advises, add your sought-after items to a wish list or your shopping cart, but don’t buy anything yet so you can see how much the prices change between now and Cyber Monday – November 27.