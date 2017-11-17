Mkhuseli Jack: ANC betrays comrades

I am grateful that the government and the municipality have contributed to the fulfilment of the wishes and aspirations of these families: that the bones of the valiant and trustworthy cadres be exhumed from those lonely, cold and distant graves, to be buried at the places of their birth.

I equally pay tribute and respect to the families of Lungile Rewu, Mlondolozi Gxotiwe, Thobile Lloyd, Tsepo Letsoare, Zwelidumile Mjekula and Sipho Mahala, for having endured so much pain and trauma, for such a long time.

It would have been most appropriate for men and women of integrity, morality and honesty, in the mould of Henry Fazzie, Edgar Ngoyi, Sqokwana Malgas and Ivy Gcina, among others (Gcina being the only one surviving), to speak on a day like this. They deserve this honour. They were our leaders and we the leaders of these gallant fighters.

We were all led by honourable men and women, who had strong principles and backbones. People of impeccable morals, a strong sense of duty, and an unwavering understanding of right and wrong.

These freedom fighters were true patriotic soldiers of O R Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

In the Eastern Cape, these comrades, together with the rest of us, faced the full might of the apartheid government.

All together, we demonstrated resolute determination, and were ready to pay the ultimate price for the liberation of our country and people.

It is indeed a shame and a disgrace to hear that the parents and families of these martyrs are, in less than adequate conditions, struggling to make ends meet even today, 23 years since democracy and independence.

Yet these comrades were prepared to sacrifice their own lives so that all our people could enjoy the fruits of freedom. These patriots would have never realised that those who governed our country would steal money meant to improve the lives of all citizens, that the democratically elected leaders were going to be the very ones who were thieves stealing from the people and bankrupting the country.

Our nation since its formation many centuries ago has never been in the throes of social decay and political pandemonium, and in danger of facing a famine of unprecedented proportions [as now].

All of this has been deliberately orchestrated by tolerance of corruption and state capture, by both the leadership and their followers.

The suffering of our people is not caused by shortage of money and lack of resources, it is because our people have turned a blind eye to graft, sleaze and outright political criminality. The ball is in our court. It is up to us if we allow ourselves to be misled, deceived, lied to and be politically abused.

We need to remember and heed Tambo’s call that our freedom would be obtained by embarking on mass united struggle, if we wanted to rid ourselves of all forms of oppression.

The sacrifices and outstanding contribution to democracy, freedom and social justice made by these comrades cannot be squandered by political thieves.

The bones of these patriots and gallant fighters are a testimony to the suffering and sacrifices made by many, so that our people could be totally free from all forms of shackles.

When they faced the apartheid killing machine they were not afraid.

They could have changed their minds at any given moment.

They could have decided to beg their oppressors not to hang them, or to roam in the townships as askaris, and still be alive.