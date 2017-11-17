Zamuxolo Nduna: Africa must develop own education system for its people

It was during the 19th and early 20th century that the Europeans conquered Africa.

In Africa, colonial education was established and controlled by the Europeans.

The purpose of colonial education was to limit African education to technical, vocational and agricultural skills.

Before the Europeans conquered Africa, indigenous education existed in African societies, even before the coming of Islamic and Western civilisation.

Missionaries also played a pivotal role in the promotion of colonial education.

Every year through the African continent, students graduate from colleges and universities, but the problem is that these graduates cannot find employment.

Africa as a continent has the potential to grow its economy and there’s been positive reporting on economic development.

Remember, most African economies are agricultural-based.

However, our African graduates and students are mostly found in other fields of career and studies. This is a glaring mismatch. We should, therefore, stop perpetuating colonial education.

There’s a great opportunity for some Africans to end up in college or university – but there are slim chances of him or her obtaining a good job after completing his or her qualification.

According to a report by Global Black History, “The colonial education system was created for the new settler governments. The few Africans who became educated in these systems were primarily to aid white settlers which is why most became clerks and so forth in supporting roles.

“Yet, we still use the same education systems that oppressed us to educate a free people.”

The colonial education was in fact introduced to ensure that Africans remained dependent on foreign aid.

The system was thus a tool for ensuring that the African continent depended on its masters for survival.

This is evident in present day.

The system has taught us (Africans) to become Europeans instead of remaining Africans.

Around 1927, colonial administrators established a college in Ghana, where [reportedly] African students only got to learn Western nations’ geography and thus never got to be exposed to local stories.

Well, of course we appreciate what the system did for some of our prominent political leaders by sending them to France, England, the US and other Western countries. This is evident even today. Some of us choose to study abroad rather than studying in our own countries.