Jonathan Jansen: New bill not the way to go

Bela is driving parents crazy. One source claims that 100 000 parents have signed a petition against the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill recently gazetted by the government.

The bill returns to three key policy controversies that the national Department of Education has stoked over the years: language policy, pupil admissions and teacher appointments.

From the parents’ point of view, these changes erode their democratic rights through the governing body of a school to make or recommend decisions on these key policies.

From the department’s point of view, these changes are necessary for the transformation of schools. Both parties, in my view, are to blame for this standoff.

I am now convinced that many white-dominant schools, particularly Afrikaans institutions, use their language policies as one of the instruments for limiting black enrolments.

Do not be fooled by the argument about language rights and the constitution.

By limiting instruction to Afrikaans, most black African pupils (and teachers) are effectively excluded. That works well for racially minded, if not racist, parent bodies.

The department therefore has a point in requiring more than one language of instruction as a means of opening up these schools to all our children.

It is no coincidence that the resistance to this proposed policy shift comes from right-wing organisations who have suddenly acquired a taste for democracy.

In the same way, controlling pupil admissions through a school policy on “catchment areas”, as recently discussed in this column, only white and recently arrived black middle class parents from the area surrounding a school qualify for access.

In this way the most prominent former white English schools in our country remain white and privileged through this handy instrument of exclusion.

When it comes to teacher appointments the record shows that since 1994 school governing bodies (SGBs) tend to hire teachers of the school’s dominant race and language group.

Even when a competitive black teacher is on the shortlist, the tendency is to appoint the white teacher. That is what white parents want and there is no shortage of anecdotes that that is also what many middle class black parents want – white teachers.

These three proposed policy changes are an attempt to change once and for all the racial balkanisation of South Africa’s public schools.

But will it work? I do not for one moment trust the government to do a better job of transforming our white schools.