Editorial: Empower women to fight diabetes

Diabetes has become one of the world’s most lethal diseases and Nelson Mandela Bay has the dubious distinction of being one of the hotspots for it in South Africa.

With World Diabetes Day marked yesterday, there is no better or more urgent a time to drive home the fact that, unlike type 1, type 2 diabetes is largely preventable.

It is believed that 70% of type 2 cases could actually be prevented simply by keeping your weight under control, exercising more, eating healthier and not smoking.

This is precisely why it is such a worry that this metro has the lowest screening rate in the entire province.

It is even more frightening that, despite the low screening rate, 1 949 new adult cases were diagnosed in the Bay public health system between April last year and March this year – and a further 2 289 between April and September this year. Over and above this, 142 children were diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Eastern Cape health department.

The words “ticking time bomb” are often used lightly, but in this case they could not be more appropriate.

Besides needlessly destroying lives, diabetes is also a very costly disease to treat, with Bay cases alone draining the health department’s coffers to the tune of almost R10-million a year.