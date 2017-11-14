LETTER: State agencies defend Zuma

Never mind the dog, beware of the owner.

This was a strong caution from a learned friend as I reeled from shock after yet another revelation that our cabinet ministers are not appointed by the president, they are simply carrying out a mandate.

Deputy Minister Ben Martins is the latest to confirm that he is indeed a regular diner at the Gupta dinner table.

When he was appointed for the first time as deputy minister in 2013 he was immediately taken to Saxonwold to be given blessings and a programme to carry through.

Given the unanimously-held view by South Africans that the country under the Jacob Zuma-led Polokwane mob had degenerated not only into a banana republic but a fully fledged mafia state, one cannot hide one’s sense of fear of what awaits us in the near future if the situation cannot be immediately arrested.

The fact that almost half of Zuma’s cabinet ministers and their deputies had already been confirmed to have been either directly or indirectly appointed by the Guptas or regular visitors at Saxonwold bears testimony to the fact that we have a crime syndicate masquerading as the government of the day.

How does one reconcile the Hawks’ sudden enthusiasm to investigate the possible leak of classified information relating to Jacques Pauw’s book on Zuma, and the fact that they never bothered to investigate people implicated and mentioned in the Gupta e-mails.

They are so eager and keen to go after the soft targets (private citizens like Pauw exposing corruption), but reluctant to go after those mentioned in these e-mails.

Classified information has been leaked left, right and centre ever since Zuma ascended into power and nothing has happened to those people.

How did Zuma’s legal team get hold of the spy tapes that were used as a scapegoat to withdraw charges against him without him being formally charged in a court of law? We are still waiting for an explanation. As a responsible citizen and a taxpayer, I respect SARS as a state institution.

I fully support it in its endeavour to boost its tax collection muscle and ability.