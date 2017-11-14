Ismail Lagardien: NDP in our rear-view mirror

Over the past weekend the sixth anniversary of the day when the initial (working) draft of the National Development Plan (NDP) was handed to the Presidency passed quietly.

Whereas the plan, like the constitution, provided a blueprint for our future, it now seems to be growing smaller and smaller in our rear-view mirror.

More people, it seems, remembered November 11 for the day, 99 years ago, when World War 1 ended, at least on paper.

Some of us, I count myself among these, believe World War 1 ended in 1945, surely a subject for another time and place.

Nonetheless, on November 11 2011, the initial working draft of the NDP was handed to the Presidency.

Almost a year later, on August 15 2012, the first full draft of the NDP was presented to the country in a joint sitting of parliament.

Based on representation in parliament, the plan was accepted by 90% of South Africans.

It would be remiss not to remind ourselves that the presentation in parliament coincided with those dark and tragic days at Marikana . . .

Our politics have changed since the NDP was presented to the country.

The cyanotoxic ideas of the EFF had not yet risen to the top of our political gumbo.

Things like “state capture” were, for the most part, still shrouded in what looked, then, like increasingly gaudy and gauche robes of economic empowerment and opportunity shaped by greed, avarice and, well, apostasy.

We had yet to uncover the full extent of the grotesqueries of our time.

More dangerously, since 2012, elements of post-modernist thinking have more aggressively and unapologetically cluttered our politics with wilful obscurantism and zealous moral relativity, all of which, I would venture, have failed to reconcile the varying rights and wrongs of our economic ills.

Some post-modernists shifted our discussions away from classical patterns of capital accumulation, exploitation and abuse of dominance.

I come out on the side of the belief that post-modernist politics represent the disappointment of the revolutionary generation of 1968 – perhaps in South Africa, those folk who were active in the 1980s and those who claim to have been activists – and the incorporation of some of its members into the professional and managerial structures of current institutions. They’re a sad but dangerous bunch. They are the ones who “do” things like “transformation” the way that Bono “does” poverty.