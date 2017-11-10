LETTER: Keeping memories of our heroes alive

Bay’s cultural life

We at the South End Museum have noticed with concern the recent printing of articles and letters to The Herald that seemingly assume that some heroes from the indigenous/people of colour communities seem to have been neglected by community leaders.

We wish to correct this misconception.

The board of trustees of the South End Museum has, over the years, taken a leading role in remembering these heroes, namely:

Remembering Dawid Stuurman as a Khoi chief and a freedom fighter against colonialism and oppression, who escaped twice from Robben Island, was sentenced and banned to Australia, where he died in 1830.

The museum, to remember him, set up two exhibitions on Stuurman and the Khoi community, in 2004 and 2007.

Under the guidance of former chairman Errol Heynes, the Khoi tribes were called together in a number of meetings at the museum to discuss Khoi history and their position in society.

We printed a book on the life and times of Stuurman, with financial support from the National Heritage Council (NHC) that unfortunately has gone out of print due to a lack of further financial support.

We set up, with NHC, the proposal to repatriate the remains of Stuurman from Australia. The national talks, with representative Khoisan chiefs from all over the country, took place at the museum in 2014.

Unfortunately, with his remains buried in a mass grave, the repatriation evolved into a spiritual one with government members leading the way and unfortunately not including the Khoi chiefs and South End Museum;

Remembering George Botha and his untimely death in detention, keeping his memory, as well as that of other heroes who died in detention, alive with a series of lectures;

The South End Museum George Botha Memorial lectures have been held annually at the museum from 2006.

A number of national and local speakers have graced this lecture, for instance Prof Derrick Swartz, Prof Kader Asmal, Prof Jonathan Jansen, Prof Adam Habib and Rev Maxwell Salsone