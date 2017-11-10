Mkhuseli Jack: Fostering false prosperity

Inflation targeting has been a major part of the South African economy for a few years now. It was first introduced in 2009, and there have been numerous debates for and against this policy.

The aim has always been to stabilise and strengthen our currency through pursuing a tight monetary policy.

Our Reserve Bank has set the inflation target range at 3% to 6%.

This objective is to be obtained by manipulating interest rates.

Inflation targeting has thus generated strong critics, who argue that this policy throttles economic growth.

Inflation describes a situation where the economy experiences persistent rising of prices in a sustained period of time.

It is caused by an increased demand for goods and services.

Once these demands outstrip supply, their selling prices increase substantially.

Similarly, if salaries and wages outstrip productivity, the economy will experience inflation.

Inflation is also influenced by investment directed to non-productive assets or expenditure.

An inflation rate is also fuelled by the expansion of money in circulation, through the relaxation of interest rates.

Economists argue that an oversupply of loanable funds through low interest rates raises the rate of inflation in a country.

Low interest rates encourage households and businesses to utilise all available credit lines.

The expanded investment, as a result of cheap money, leads to higher economic activity.

Excess aggregate demand and inflation forces government intervention to curb the money in circulation through tightening monetary controls.

The Reserve Bank uses interest rates as a tool to control money supply.

Inflation is of great interest to political leaders, because it distorts the functioning of the economy, and erodes the buying power of the fixed incomes of salaried and wage earners.

This effect is the reason why governments prioritise the fight against inflation when formulating their economic policies.

Inflation is not good for business people either, in the medium to long term.

Volatile inflation in an economy makes it very difficult for business people to plan.

It causes administrative inconveniences by having to constantly change price lists and for company asset valuations.

Inflation is also problematic for importers, especially those who purchase productive assets, such as machinery, expertise and technological know-how.

On the other hand, a weak domestic currency gives exporters an advantage and a competitive edge over their foreign counterparts.

This advantage is short-term in most cases, since their goods and services would be cheaper than the competition’s.

The demand for their goods and services would be higher than when your currency is strong, as a result of low inflation, driven by a strong currency.