Letter: Hope SA can survive until 2019 election
I didn’t watch the full mid-term budget speech, but was fortunate enough to tune in to a recording of the speech.
After listening to the finance minister I couldn’t believe what I am hearing.
He stood there and tried to make the right noises, and I thought he was doing a reasonably good job.
Then he thanked our honourable president, Jacob Zuma. I couldn’t help laughing at that. He will thank the honourable Zuma, because he is the one doing Zuma’s dirty work.
He then proceeded to thank and acknowledge former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Trevor Manuel.
How can he even mention their names?
Those two men knew what they were doing and did their job with excellence. The new finance minister is a stooge. Malusi Gigaba stood there and spewed out total rubbish.
Then he was talking about radical economic transformation.
This government won’t have anything left to radically transform from next year.
There is nothing wrong with BEE, in my opinion, but the way it is implemented is totally wrong.
If there were enough jobs for 95% of this country, then BEE would have worked, but now you sit with incompetent people hired because of a quota system.
When jobs were reserved for white people it was done in such a manner that if you were hired you would know how to do the job. You were not hired just to fill the numbers.
I don’t want to be a prophet of doom, but at this rate South Africa is becoming the toilet of Africa.
In 1994 the ANC took over a functioning country with First World amenities and instead of building on that to make it include everybody, it has destroyed the country. We are drowning in debt. Things are literally falling apart. This would all be OK if the ANC had a plan, but the ANC does not have a plan.
Instead it focuses so much on race that it is blinded by the fact that so far everything it touches has disintegrated.
I honestly hope that the ANC loses the 2019 election, but more than that I hope that we as a country can survive until the 2019 election.