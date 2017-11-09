Letter: Hope SA can survive until 2019 election

I didn’t watch the full mid-term budget speech, but was fortunate enough to tune in to a recording of the speech.

After listening to the finance minister I couldn’t believe what I am hearing.

He stood there and tried to make the right noises, and I thought he was doing a reasonably good job.

Then he thanked our honourable president, Jacob Zuma. I couldn’t help laughing at that. He will thank the honourable Zuma, because he is the one doing Zuma’s dirty work.

He then proceeded to thank and acknowledge former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Trevor Manuel.

How can he even mention their names?

Those two men knew what they were doing and did their job with excellence. The new finance minister is a stooge. Malusi Gigaba stood there and spewed out total rubbish.

Then he was talking about radical economic transformation.