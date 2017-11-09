Jonathan Jansen: Zuma will do what suits him

There is speculation that the president might announce free higher education across the board. Where would the money come from? There is further speculation that he might follow the advice of a future son-in-law and cut departmental budgets to the tune of R40-billion to make this possible.

If true, such a decision would fly in the face of a considered – albeit leaked – report by the so-called Fee Commission, that free higher education is not feasible at present.

I was always amused when officials told us that “the president is studying the report” of the commission.

First of all, the president does not “study” anything. And if he did, how long does it take to “study” a report while campuses in the Western Cape and Free State were under sustained attack in part because of the non-release of the now-leaked report.

No, the reason the president has not released that report is because he is scared that all hell will break loose if the commission’s finding became known and he does the right thing – to confirm the reasoned judgment of these wise commissioners.

I am also sure there were some leaders in higher education asking that the report be released after the year-end examinations.

Nothing strikes more fear into university management than the prospect of losing the academic year in October-November.

Regardless, our president is a man for whom everything is a political calculation.

You do not need Jacques Pauw or Thuli Madonsela to tell you that Number One does not make judgments based on what is sensible for the fiscus or in the best interests of the country.

Here you have short-term political calculation to benefit the man himself and his political agenda.

It would be bad politics for the president and the former Mrs Zuma going into the party’s election having set the campuses alight with the necessary announcement – free higher education is not feasible at the moment.

So he is expected to do the unthinkable and declare free higher education for all. As stated often before, this would be a disastrous decision. We do not have the money to do this. If the president makes such an announcement, like he did with the 0% fee increase decision two years ago, it would place the annual budgets of universities in a precarious situation.

Where would the replacement money come from and, most importantly, how would such an expectation be sustained over multiple years?