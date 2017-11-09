Editorial: Take action on hazardous sites

Despite the warnings, it was tragically inevitable. A life lost because of bureaucratic dithering over what had become an obvious deathtrap – teetering and half-built RDP homes in Motherwell quite literally on the brink of collapse.

That’s exactly what happened when a wall caved in and crushed a man.

It is an urgent but unattended issue stemming from unbridled maladministration and shoddy workmanship which has plagued RDP housing projects for years and been highlighted in this newspaper time and again.

Even duplex houses which homeowners had already occupied were so poorly constructed engineers deemed them unsafe and there were questions over whether the building plans of some had even been approved.