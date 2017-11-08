Letter: Residents tired of power cuts

I’m writing from KwaNobuhle. We have an electricity crisis in Uitenhage – it’s been two weeks. When we called Kwanolec they told us they were striking.

The second time we called they told us it was Athol Trollip who had stopped giving overtime [payments]. The third time they said they’d answer us in December.

They didn’t have trucks and we should go to Trollip’s office because they were not fighting with us, they were fighting against Trollip.