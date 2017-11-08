Editorial: Bafana must win Polokwane game

South African soccer is facing one of the biggest weeks in its history as it bids to reach the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

To achieve their goal, Bafana Bafana must beat powerhouse African side Senegal twice within the space of five days.

The first of these clashes is at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night, followed by their return match in Dakar next Tuesday.

Considering that Bafana lost both their group matches against lowly Cape Verde, they are fortunate to still have control over their own destiny.

Home and away wins over the Taranga Lions will guarantee South Africa a berth at the Russian showpiece.

Taking into account their patchy form in the earlier matches, there will be much trepidation among Bafana supporters as they contemplate the challenges ahead.

Under pressure Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has emphasised the need for confidence in the squad in the crucial clashes.