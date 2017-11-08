Editorial: Bafana must win Polokwane game
South African soccer is facing one of the biggest weeks in its history as it bids to reach the World Cup finals in Russia next year.
To achieve their goal, Bafana Bafana must beat powerhouse African side Senegal twice within the space of five days.
The first of these clashes is at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night, followed by their return match in Dakar next Tuesday.
Considering that Bafana lost both their group matches against lowly Cape Verde, they are fortunate to still have control over their own destiny.
Home and away wins over the Taranga Lions will guarantee South Africa a berth at the Russian showpiece.
Taking into account their patchy form in the earlier matches, there will be much trepidation among Bafana supporters as they contemplate the challenges ahead.
Under pressure Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has emphasised the need for confidence in the squad in the crucial clashes.
One of the players standing in Bafana’s path is Liverpool superstar striker Sadio Mane, who has recovered from injury to take his place in the Sengalese lineup.
Mane says his team will face a searching test against South Africa as the teams battle for qualification.
Unlike South Africa, who need a maximum six points to advance, Senegal only require two points from the double-header to make their dreams come true.
This could prompt Senegal to take a defensive mindset going into the qualifiers which may backfire if Bafana strike early.
To have any chance, Bafana must win in Polokwane and they will be hoping a capacity 45 000 fans turn up to cheer them on.
South Africa know that if they lose their first game, they will face a soul-destroying journey to Dakar aware that their fate has already been sealed.
It is vital, therefore, that Bafana come out with all guns firing in the opening game so that they can take some much-needed momentum with them to Senegal for the final qualifier.
Losing in Polokwane is not an option for Baxter’s Bafana Bafana.