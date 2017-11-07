Editorial Comment: Questions about corruption fight
This month marks a year since the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s chief financial officer, Trevor Harper, was placed on suspension.
Harper is accused of negligently signing off on payments worth R34.6-million to Afrisec, a company that worked on the metro’s bus system without a lawful contract in place.
He is one of 15 municipal officials who are effectively paid to sit at home while disciplinary procedures against them drag on.
It must be noted that by their very nature, disciplinary processes against employees accused of wrongdoing are complex.
This newspaper has documented, time and time again, how cases against suspended municipal officials often dragged on for months on end.
This is either because of the painstaking legal process of gathering and presenting credible evidence of wrongdoing or an intentional manipulation of the labour system by guilty parties who want to delay the inevitable.
In Harper’s case, it is difficult to ascertain the reasons for the delay.
In fact, despite Harper’s 12-month stay at home, city manager Johann Mettler has insisted that the matter has not been delayed.
“The municipality is obliged to, and has, followed the peremptory procedures contained in the legislative framework regulating the matter,” Mettler said.
This is not convincing.
According to his lawyer, Grant Howard, Harper appeared before a disciplinary hearing tribunal for the first time on May 31, five months into his suspension.
According to Howard, Harper appeared once more the following month – and never again.
If this is true, and in the absence of a compelling explanation, we can only conclude that despite the metro’s anti-corruption rhetoric, it has bungled one of the major cases.
Regardless of the complexities of Harper’s case, the metro must accept that paying our chief bean counter R2-million to sit at home for a year is simply not good enough.
Not only is this delay financially costly, it raises questions about the metro’s ability to deal with alleged impropriety promptly and effectively.