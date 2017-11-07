Editorial Comment: Questions about corruption fight

This month marks a year since the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s chief financial officer, Trevor Harper, was placed on suspension.

Harper is accused of negligently signing off on payments worth R34.6-million to Afrisec, a company that worked on the metro’s bus system without a lawful contract in place.

He is one of 15 municipal officials who are effectively paid to sit at home while disciplinary procedures against them drag on.

It must be noted that by their very nature, disciplinary processes against employees accused of wrongdoing are complex.

This newspaper has documented, time and time again, how cases against suspended municipal officials often dragged on for months on end.

This is either because of the painstaking legal process of gathering and presenting credible evidence of wrongdoing or an intentional manipulation of the labour system by guilty parties who want to delay the inevitable.