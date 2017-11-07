Ismail Lagardien: Another form of sanctions

While trying to make sense of the calamitous management of South Africa’s economy, I wondered whether economic sanctions and disinvestment during the last years of apartheid may be analogous to our current situation.

This is by no means an attempt to absolve the post-apartheid government – the tragicomedy performed by the state-party nexus runs on a loop as a reminder of our epic failures.

Like very many people, I am simply grappling for answers.

Anyway, I recalled on Sunday night a column I wrote about 30 years ago in which I stated measured opposition to economic sanctions against South Africa, at the time.

The main argument in that column was that when you target a country for economic sanctions and disinvestment, you may be creating fissures and fractures in the structural architecture of the economy and society that may take a long time to repair.

It was a most difficult piece to write, primarily because economic sanctions was an important arrow in the quiver of the anti-apartheid movement.

I also needed to finesse my argument, lest I be accused of attempting to prop up the (apartheid) status quo.

As it turned out, the column was picked up by a right-wing newspaper in the US and used as proof that even a “radical black journalist” was opposed to economic sanctions, or something to that effect.

Clearly, I had messed up.

I am making the outlandish suggestion, here, that the “investment strike” that characters in our tragi-comedy have referred to, are a type of internal economic sanctions.

The reader’s indulgence is begged.

The argument I tried to make in my column many years ago rested on two main points.

The first was that sanctions, in general, rarely achieved their specific target.

The second, I surmised, was that this thing called the economy would be structurally weaker because of sanctions, that the way back (from sanctions) would be difficult and that the poor, or the lesser-off, would be most adversely affected by sanctions.

In terms of the first point, the evidence is fairly clear.

For instance, Washington’s sanctions against Fidel Castro’s government in Cuba did not, actually, get rid of the revolutionary leader.

They did, however, play a significant role in reproducing poverty in Cuba.

The same may be said about US-led sanctions against the former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and his Ba’athist Party in 1990.

It took a major military invasion and occupation to (eventually) get rid of the Iraqi president in 2003.

In the meantime, as a result of the sanctions, there was little to no investment in infrastructure, industry or agriculture, while hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died or were plunged into poverty.

We should, of course, not absolve Saddam either, although the sanctions did act as a centripetal force that shored up his power.

With respect to the economy, my argument rested on the understanding that when investors withdraw or withhold their money, they usually do not hide it in a piggybank or under a mattress with a note: “This is for when Country X gets its act together”.

This, it seems, is what we cannot seem to figure out.

An “investment strike”, effectively a type of internal economic sanction or disinvestment, does not have the accompanying note referred to above. Quite the opposite.

Capital – financial or other assets, including the financial value of fixed assets – waits for no-one.

It has, in fact, become increasingly footloose over the past 30 years, or more.

This mobility lowered the bargaining power of workers and consequently their share of income.

The more conservative of economists (I’m thinking about free trade and liberalisation ideologues like Columbia University’s Jagdish Baghwati) took some time to come around to accepting that the risks from unfettered capital market liberalisation are very high and that whatever benefits that may come from free movement of capital can be wiped out by crises that reduce or collapse growth.

When capital flows about freely – say, away from South Africa because of uncertainty, instability or just diabolical government decisions – it becomes sources of volatility and crisis which, again, affects the poor disproportionately. It is fair to say that the better-off can afford to pay for better healthcare, education, and other goods and services.

We know that, as things stand, the state coffers are emptying rather quickly and private, especially foreign direct investment (investments placed in businesses that produce goods and services) is being withheld, mainly because once sunk into ownership of companies it becomes difficult to withdraw.

It is, sometimes, as simple as that.

I am not sure that the comparison between externally driven economic sanctions and a domestic “investment strike” is watertight.

What does seem clear is that withholding investment in one country means that it is going elsewhere, and that whether withholding investment is described as “economic sanctions” or an “investment strike”, it is naught for the comfort of the poor.

There is certainly an abundance of evidence available to support that claim – from Iraq to Cuba and very many places in between.