Gary Koekemoer: Disregard red herrings and focus on lives that matter

And so Black Monday happened . . . and then it was over. Murders across our land continue; farm murders continue.

The nation’s dialogue still resembles a professional wrestling act – big, bold, colourful, in-your-face arguments, with lots of arm-waving and hot, explosive air but with seemingly little impact.

The actual contest is secondary to the drama.

If anything, once again we are reminded that, in South Africa, the red herring is king.

To recap – on Tuesday September 24, farmer Joubert Conradie is shot on his farm when he goes to investigate noises in the early hours of the morning. He dies from the injuries.

A day later, farm manager Chris Loubser is inspired by the murder to make a heart-rending video appeal for everyone to wear black on the following Monday.

He also calls for a minute’s silence at the Currie Cup final in a desperate appeal that something must be done. His appeal goes viral. Organisations such as Afriforum join the spontaneous call to protest and #BlackMonday starts gaining momentum.

There is no minute’s silence at the Currie Cup final, but come early morning on Monday September 30, thousands of people across South Africa don black T-shirts, climb into their cars and join locally-organised protest actions.

Across South Africa we see images of mainly white crowds, either blockading roads with bakkies and trucks or doing slow drive-by convoys.

We see impromptu prayer circles, Christian crosses everywhere and an organised gathering at the Voortrekker Monument.

Everyone is dressed in black and there are common calls of “stop farm murders”, “no farmer no food” and “genoeg is genoeg (enough is enough)”.

TV and radio stations scramble to have informed guests unpack the events.

Social media goes into a feeding frenzy when pictures of protesters singing Die Stem and displaying old South African flags hit smartphone screens (despite clear calls by organisers not to bring flags to the protests).

When it later emerges that some of the flag pictures circulating in the social media shark tank are from years ago, thus literally “false” flags, the other side skips going viral and goes straight into orbit.

Welcome to the world of South Africa’s national dialogue – where we prefer to focus on the red herring of an apartheid symbol than on what the protest sought to highlight and how it was received.

And so two roads diverged in the woods – intention taking one and interpretation the other.

As is so often the case, what the organisers intended to convey was not how the broader South African audience received it, the simple reason being is that everyone’s context differs.

Numbers are a good place to start.

The statistics are fairly well known by now, but as AfriCheck (who do a fantastic job of providing accurate and balanced data) has made clear time and again, we need to be wary of using the statistics on farm murders as absolutes.

Much falls between the lines when considering definitions of farms and farmers, and methods and sources of data collection.

But between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU) there’s enough useful data to inform the dialogue.

SAPS data indicates that 74 farmers were murdered in the last financial year (2016-17) and an average of 94 per annum since they started collecting data in 1996-97.