Gary Koekemoer: Disregard red herrings and focus on lives that matter
And so Black Monday happened . . . and then it was over. Murders across our land continue; farm murders continue.
The nation’s dialogue still resembles a professional wrestling act – big, bold, colourful, in-your-face arguments, with lots of arm-waving and hot, explosive air but with seemingly little impact.
The actual contest is secondary to the drama.
If anything, once again we are reminded that, in South Africa, the red herring is king.
To recap – on Tuesday September 24, farmer Joubert Conradie is shot on his farm when he goes to investigate noises in the early hours of the morning. He dies from the injuries.
A day later, farm manager Chris Loubser is inspired by the murder to make a heart-rending video appeal for everyone to wear black on the following Monday.
He also calls for a minute’s silence at the Currie Cup final in a desperate appeal that something must be done. His appeal goes viral. Organisations such as Afriforum join the spontaneous call to protest and #BlackMonday starts gaining momentum.
There is no minute’s silence at the Currie Cup final, but come early morning on Monday September 30, thousands of people across South Africa don black T-shirts, climb into their cars and join locally-organised protest actions.
Across South Africa we see images of mainly white crowds, either blockading roads with bakkies and trucks or doing slow drive-by convoys.
We see impromptu prayer circles, Christian crosses everywhere and an organised gathering at the Voortrekker Monument.
Everyone is dressed in black and there are common calls of “stop farm murders”, “no farmer no food” and “genoeg is genoeg (enough is enough)”.
TV and radio stations scramble to have informed guests unpack the events.
Social media goes into a feeding frenzy when pictures of protesters singing Die Stem and displaying old South African flags hit smartphone screens (despite clear calls by organisers not to bring flags to the protests).
When it later emerges that some of the flag pictures circulating in the social media shark tank are from years ago, thus literally “false” flags, the other side skips going viral and goes straight into orbit.
Welcome to the world of South Africa’s national dialogue – where we prefer to focus on the red herring of an apartheid symbol than on what the protest sought to highlight and how it was received.
And so two roads diverged in the woods – intention taking one and interpretation the other.
As is so often the case, what the organisers intended to convey was not how the broader South African audience received it, the simple reason being is that everyone’s context differs.
Numbers are a good place to start.
The statistics are fairly well known by now, but as AfriCheck (who do a fantastic job of providing accurate and balanced data) has made clear time and again, we need to be wary of using the statistics on farm murders as absolutes.
Much falls between the lines when considering definitions of farms and farmers, and methods and sources of data collection.
But between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU) there’s enough useful data to inform the dialogue.
SAPS data indicates that 74 farmers were murdered in the last financial year (2016-17) and an average of 94 per annum since they started collecting data in 1996-97.
TAU data indicates a total of 1 888 farmer lives lost since 1990 and its latest 10-year average coincides with SAPS: 63 people per annum.
With 19 000 South Africans murdered in the last year alone and more than 500 000 since we became a democratic state, with more than 2 000 woman killed every year, and between 300 and 500 children, many question the narrow focus on a single interest group.
Because the vast majority of farmers are white and the vast majority of all those murdered in total are black, we fall into a dark hole of what’s-race-got-to-do-with-it.
Everything – is the short answer from both sides of the extremes.
Options range from “it’s-white-genocide-call-in-the-United-Nations” to “voetsek-back-home-white-privilege”.
If we bring this home to our Bay, the SAPS crime statistics for 15 of our police stations indicate that, on average, over the last 10 years, we’ve lost 513 Nelson Mandela Bay lives every year.
KwaZakhele leads the killing fields with 90 people on average per year, followed by 88 for New Brighton and 80 for Bethelsdorp.
Contrast that against an average of seven for Mount Road and suddenly the role of context as a shaper of the message becomes very clear.
How does a resident of KwaZakhele identify with 74 seemingly privileged lives lost across the whole of South Africa when more people die in your own neighbourhood?
How do you identify with luxury SUVs blockading a road after the death of one person, when the occupants of those vehicles seem oblivious to your daily reality?
But there’s another important number to consider: in the last year SAPS buried 34 of their own, killed in the line of duty.
Is there a more dangerous job than being a police officer? Yes – being a farmer.
To anyone who has lost a loved one through murder, the statistics ring hollow.
Getting the numbers right won’t bring back the one number that really matters.
That’s why it’s urgent that we get our national dialogue out of the narrow rut it’s stuck in.
We employ 150 000-plus police personnel, some 500 000 private security officers and spend R80-billion a year on SAPS alone.
It’s not working. We need to do something different.
It doesn’t matter whether we’re the murder capital of the world (we’re not, but we’re way up there), it doesn’t matter that interest groups and the extremes of our society manipulate the data to their own ends.
It doesn’t matter that a small group of stuck-in-the-past whites saw the opportunity to dust off their apartheid regalia. Their bigotry is plain for all to see.
What’s critical is that we allow everyone in the room to protest – to hear their cries for help, whether that be women, children, farmers, police personnel, shopkeepers or taxi drivers.
South Africa cannot allow itself to be ruled by criminals or extremists.
What matters is the life of every South African.
We start by agreeing on this: we think before we leap to fight our cause, we consider whether the impact of what we say matches our intention.
Until we learn to talk to, and not past, each other, the criminals, the murderers and the radicals will keep rubbing their hands in glee as the red herring remains king.