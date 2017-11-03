No regrets on leaving ANC

The election of President Jacob Zuma at Polokwane, in 2007, led to the formation of the Congress of the People (COPE). However, the debilitating leadership fighting, backbiting and numerous other misfortunes quickly led to the collapse of the organisation, leaving some members disappointed and disillusioned with their leaders.

But for seasoned political activists, there was nothing untoward in the collapse of the project, despite its bright prospects.

After COPE failed to hold itself together, a number of comrades, both “casual” and serious, were left unsure as to the wisdom of having abandoned the ANC.

Although some saw that the ANC was destined to strip itself of all its noble values, enviable legacy and the title of being the leader and the movement of the people, they still went back to the ANC.

ANC members who felt that Zuma was the best gift to the people, country and ANC cursed us for pointing out how flawed a character Zuma was.

Ten years later it’s time to reflect and take stock of our decision to leave the ANC.

Many of us left the ANC because we anticipated that some of the following would happen under the Polokwane dispensation: Zuma would corrupt and delegitimise all state institutions; State-inspired corruption would be so rampant; The constitution would be undermined; Corruption would be normalised; Reporting any transgression would be a fruitless exercise; State resources would be looted with impunity; Lawlessness would be the order of the day; Fortune and rent-seekers, dangerous foreign oligarchs and various shades of mafia bands would have a field day in the countr y; We also anticipated the collapse of the national state-building project that the liberation struggle was all about; Bankrupting of the state would occur; The new rulers would go cap in hand to the dreaded IMF and World Bank, and adopt their grinding structural adjustment policies.

Of those who left the ANC, some could literally not cope with being out of the party that was wielding economic, social and political power. They trickled back to the ANC, this time around not being recruited for a noble cause, values and principles of a glorious legacy, but because of the gripping strangulation of their livelihoods.

They were paraded in political rallies and subjected to the humiliation of having to demonstrate political remorse by being forced to wear ANC T-shirts emblazoned with Zuma’s face.

The irony was that ANC loyalists preferred this practice penalty, oblivious to the fact that this was a confirmation that Zuma was really and truly the embodiment of a political bogeyman.

I am one of those who stuck to their convictions and principles.