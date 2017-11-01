Letter: Spanking’s purpose to train child
The high court ruling that makes it illegal for parents to spank their children in South Africa is gravely misdirected.
It is interesting to hear the words selectively chosen by those advocating a ban on corporal punishment. Words of aggression like hitting, beating, violence, hidings . . .
Propagandists have created the impression that spanking is some medieval practice, which an enlightened society should abolish. Many judge others by their own experience. They have possibly, or at least been tempted to, “hit” their children when they were frustrated or angry.
They assume that all spanking is given with the same hostility they have felt.
If they have never experienced loving discipline applied for the child’s own good, then how can they understand it?
Under common law it is illegal to beat your child to inflict physical injury.
But with this court decision, are we not throwing the baby out with the bath water?
Spanking children to train them in the way they should act and live should never be equated with violence against a child.
If violence is inflicted upon a child then the law must take its course and justice must be done.
Webster’s Dictionary defines violence as physical force or activity used to cause harm, damage and abuse.
Violence is thus the unjustified, immoral use of force.
Surely this is not what most parents are doing in spanking their loved ones. Spanking should not be punishment. It is rather chastisement. It should be referred to as training. It should not be applied in anger. One should not lose control. A defence of chastisement should not be seen as a defence of all those who abuse this means of training.
Spanking should not be used as a vent for parents’ anger.
There is no place for vindictiveness or aggression in training children.
Spanking should not be applied at the end of an intolerance curve.
Where the supreme motivation is anything other than the child’s good, spanking should not be used.
Opponents of spanking support their position by pointing to its occasional misuse.
All authority is misused from time to time, but that misuse does not negate the legitimacy of the office itself, rather of the ones who abuse their authority.
When the courts are unjust or dishonest, we do not abolish the office of judge or the administration of law.
When a policeman is corrupted by money or a desire for power, we do not fire all the policemen.
When politicians are immoral and sell favours, enriching themselves through crooked deals, we do not resort to a dictatorship.
We should seek out the offenders and punish them according to their culpability.
Likewise when some parents misuse corporal punishment, the law must take its course.
If children persist in being unruly, some “experts” will probably tell us to drug them out of their minds.
Some parents resort to screaming, shouting and verbal abuse.
These means will probably damage our children psychologically, spiritually and emotionally for years to come.
No wonder our school teachers no longer teach, but have resorted to crowd control and lecturing.
Spanking is outlawed in schools – do we want to make our homes as chaotic as our schools?
-Charl van Wyk, Cape Town
One thought on “Letter: Spanking’s purpose to train child”
@Charl
I could not agree with you more.
I was raised to understand that when certain lines were crossed, there would be repercussions. I raised my children the same way. I honestly don’t think I had to apply this form of discipline more than a dozen times and my children grew up to be respectful, disciplined and VERY SUCCESSFUL!
Although I felt the rod, I never doubted that my parents loved me.
Today my children feel the same way.
What we are seeing is the ‘increase in lawlessness’ and the ‘calling that which is right, wrong’ as we expect in these interesting times.