Letter: Spanking’s purpose to train child

The high court ruling that makes it illegal for parents to spank their children in South Africa is gravely misdirected.

It is interesting to hear the words selectively chosen by those advocating a ban on corporal punishment. Words of aggression like hitting, beating, violence, hidings . . .

Propagandists have created the impression that spanking is some medieval practice, which an enlightened society should abolish. Many judge others by their own experience. They have possibly, or at least been tempted to, “hit” their children when they were frustrated or angry.

They assume that all spanking is given with the same hostility they have felt.

If they have never experienced loving discipline applied for the child’s own good, then how can they understand it?

Under common law it is illegal to beat your child to inflict physical injury.

But with this court decision, are we not throwing the baby out with the bath water?

Spanking children to train them in the way they should act and live should never be equated with violence against a child.

If violence is inflicted upon a child then the law must take its course and justice must be done.

Webster’s Dictionary defines violence as physical force or activity used to cause harm, damage and abuse.

Violence is thus the unjustified, immoral use of force.

Surely this is not what most parents are doing in spanking their loved ones. Spanking should not be punishment. It is rather chastisement. It should be referred to as training. It should not be applied in anger. One should not lose control. A defence of chastisement should not be seen as a defence of all those who abuse this means of training.