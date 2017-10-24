Ismail Lagardien: Abuse of women pervasive

News of the abuse of women rises and falls in waves of disbelief and disgust, shame and sheer horror. It never ceases, it just goes quiet, from time to time. It is systemic. More than that, it is structural . . . Let me try what may seem like an insensitive analogy.

I am not a sociologist, so I lack anything more than the observer’s perspective.

I know a little bit about political economy and global finance.

Forgive me, then, when I say that when a single bank fails, there may be a problem with that particular bank.

When a series of banks fail there is probably a systemic or structural problem. That is where the analogy ends. I want to make the case, here, that the abuse of women is a structural problem.

Horrifying as rape and somatic violence are, there are more insidious, silent (structural) injustices against women, some of which is “normalised” or presented as “commonsensical” and, somehow, as “natural” outcomes of “market forces”. To these we will return a little later. The structural violence often expresses itself, overtly, in the sense that we see or hear about it.

It starts subtly, though, when we, males, as little boys, see our mothers as housekeepers and our fathers as breadwinners.

Later in life, probably in prepubescence, women, “girls”, are considered as emotional and men (boys) as strong, and, later, as rational, with women being labelled “irrational”.

Those of us who were raised in “traditional” families should know, by now, how this story goes.

It is in the structure of family relations where the bias starts.

Nonetheless, emboldened with power we – now as adult males – exert ourselves over women without question or any introspection. I am, of course, generalising. It is fair to say, however, that in interpersonal relations, or sexual relations, many of us seem to have difficulty accepting that “No” actually means “No” – and not an invitation to “try harder”.

This should be taught in the home, in kindergarten and in elementary school.

If a woman says (to a predatory or well-intentioned male) that “this will not go beyond a friendship”, we should back away.

Women are not there to be conquered. Let me switch, at this point, to more silent, insidious and structural ways in which males dominate communities, societies and the world – actually.

I want to draw on evidence and states of affairs in economics, and the most prominent system of reward in world affairs, the Nobel prize.

Let’s start with the Nobel prize.