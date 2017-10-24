Ismail Lagardien: Abuse of women pervasive
News of the abuse of women rises and falls in waves of disbelief and disgust, shame and sheer horror. It never ceases, it just goes quiet, from time to time. It is systemic. More than that, it is structural . . . Let me try what may seem like an insensitive analogy.
I am not a sociologist, so I lack anything more than the observer’s perspective.
I know a little bit about political economy and global finance.
Forgive me, then, when I say that when a single bank fails, there may be a problem with that particular bank.
When a series of banks fail there is probably a systemic or structural problem. That is where the analogy ends. I want to make the case, here, that the abuse of women is a structural problem.
Horrifying as rape and somatic violence are, there are more insidious, silent (structural) injustices against women, some of which is “normalised” or presented as “commonsensical” and, somehow, as “natural” outcomes of “market forces”. To these we will return a little later. The structural violence often expresses itself, overtly, in the sense that we see or hear about it.
It starts subtly, though, when we, males, as little boys, see our mothers as housekeepers and our fathers as breadwinners.
Later in life, probably in prepubescence, women, “girls”, are considered as emotional and men (boys) as strong, and, later, as rational, with women being labelled “irrational”.
Those of us who were raised in “traditional” families should know, by now, how this story goes.
It is in the structure of family relations where the bias starts.
Nonetheless, emboldened with power we – now as adult males – exert ourselves over women without question or any introspection. I am, of course, generalising. It is fair to say, however, that in interpersonal relations, or sexual relations, many of us seem to have difficulty accepting that “No” actually means “No” – and not an invitation to “try harder”.
This should be taught in the home, in kindergarten and in elementary school.
If a woman says (to a predatory or well-intentioned male) that “this will not go beyond a friendship”, we should back away.
Women are not there to be conquered. Let me switch, at this point, to more silent, insidious and structural ways in which males dominate communities, societies and the world – actually.
I want to draw on evidence and states of affairs in economics, and the most prominent system of reward in world affairs, the Nobel prize.
Let’s start with the Nobel prize.
Since its inception in 1969, there were around 76 individual winners of the Nobel prize in economics, until Elinor Ostrom received the award in 2009.
Parenthetically, only two persons of colour (how I detest that term) have received the award: Amartya Sen in 1998 and Arthur Lewis in 1979.
Responding to Ostrom’s award, Steven Levitt, an economics professor at the University of Chicago, said: “The economics profession is going to hate the prize going to Ostrom . . .
“Economists want this to be an economists’ prize. This award demonstrates, in a way that no previous prize has, that the prize is moving toward a Nobel in social science, not a Nobel in economics.”
This draws on that silly belief that economics is a science “like physics” and not a social science that deals with real world issues.
It is not just in high-level formal (practitioner and academic) situations where women are under-represented and sometimes intentionally excluded.
One study found that in informal settings women are sometimes referenced for physical or personal attributes such as their level of “hotness”, questions about their sexual preferences, while their male counterparts are noted for academic and professional achievements.
According to the researcher, “gender stereotyping” is rampant in academia.
It is most prominent in what the researcher refers to as “math-intensive fields like economics, engineering and computer science”.
A recent BBC report explained that only about 13% of permanent economics posts in the US were occupied by women while the proportion in the UK was only slightly better at 15.5%.
One explanation for this gap draws on the meme introduced above, that women are simply irrational with temperaments and have skills that differ from men.
This was an inadequate explanation, explained Victoria Bateman, lecturer in economics at Cambridge University.
“I think that that way of thinking about the problem is completely false,” Bateman said.
“I think [it] helps explain why economists have for too long hushed up this problem . . .
“Because if economists’ models are suggesting that sexism doesn’t exist, that it’s all a result of people’s free choices and . . . their personal characteristics, then you deny the fact there is a problem.”
Considering the evidence – the horrors of rape and violence against women in the daily news – there clearly is a problem, and it is not just in the home, it is everywhere.
Dr Ismail Lagardien is the former executive dean of business and economics sciences at Nelson Mandela University.