Editorial: Bill not in pupils’ best interests

The news of the Department of Basic Education’s push to diminish the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) has not gone down well with most schools or parents in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Herald yesterday reported the department was hoping to push through changes to the South African Schools Act which included a marked reduction in SGB areas of authority.

And, with a deadline of November 10 for public comment, there is not much time for parents or staff to take action on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill published earlier this month.

At the moment, SGBs have a big say in admission policies, appointing teachers and the language of instruction, and these are significant areas of concern if you have children of school-going age.

The proposed amendments would shift the duty of decision-making in these areas to the department.

Part of the department’s reasoning is that it believes most schools do not have functional governing bodies or people with the necessary skills to conduct interviews.