Editorial: Bill not in pupils’ best interests
The news of the Department of Basic Education’s push to diminish the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) has not gone down well with most schools or parents in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Herald yesterday reported the department was hoping to push through changes to the South African Schools Act which included a marked reduction in SGB areas of authority.
And, with a deadline of November 10 for public comment, there is not much time for parents or staff to take action on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill published earlier this month.
At the moment, SGBs have a big say in admission policies, appointing teachers and the language of instruction, and these are significant areas of concern if you have children of school-going age.
The proposed amendments would shift the duty of decision-making in these areas to the department.
Part of the department’s reasoning is that it believes most schools do not have functional governing bodies or people with the necessary skills to conduct interviews.
This may well be true in certain schools – for example, a report by Corruption Watch released earlier this year did highlight shortcomings in SGBs. This report noted in poorer communities it was sometimes the case that parents did not attend parent meetings, or ask the right questions, to hold the principal and school accountable.
However, to diminish the powers of SGBs at all state schools is simply too sweeping a move.
Not only that, but in the Eastern Cape we also must ask the question: do the provincial educational authorities themselves have the necessary skills?
Too many schools, particularly in rural areas, have been the victim of spectacularly bad management by the department (the poor matric pass rate alone is proof of this).
So, why strip all schools of this power?
We do not believe this blanket approach to curtail SGB powers is necessarily in the best interest of our children.
Rather target poorly performing schools and leave the well-run schools to continue on their successful path.