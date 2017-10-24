Crispian Olver: Breakthrough comes with interview with IPTS lawyer

The biggest break came from my interview with David le Roux, the [Nelson Mandela Bay] Municipality’s lawyer on the Integrated Passenger Transport System (IPTS), who was in fact working for [Bay businessman] Fareed Fakir.

Le Roux had been warehousing a lot of the funds from the bus contract; he would invoice the municipality for funds and then disburse them to Fakir’s companies.

He had also set up front companies and trusts through which money was laundered.

Le Roux and his brother, Abraham, had built a legal business on the strength of their advisory work for the municipality, mostly on electricity restructuring.

But Le Roux had steadily been drawn into more and more suspect deals.

I had a lot of ammunition: Kobus Gerber and the IPTS forensic report from National Treasury had highlighted his role in the bus rapid transit system scam, and Werner Wiehart had helped me track the legal documents, e-mails and memos between Le Roux, IPTS project manager Mhleli Tshamase and the rest of the municipal administration.

It was evident that the IPTS contracting and decision-making was in fact being run through David le Roux’s office.

By the time of my first interview with him, in September 2015, David le Roux was already feeling the heat.

The IPTS forensic report had been leaked to the media, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit, a unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was about to seize his assets as proceeds of organised crime.

He and his brother approached the municipality with an offer to pay back a portion of the funds. We declined. As usual, I arranged our meeting through the city manager’s office.

Armed with my voice recorder, I went in alone.

Dressed casually, David le Roux looked younger than I expected, perhaps in his late 30s. He seemed nervous. I ushered him into the city manager’s office and invited him to sit where he felt most comfortable.

For some reason, this made him distinctly uncomfortable.

“The forensic report has identified a corrupt relationship between you and the IPTS project manager, Advocate Tshamase,” I told him calmly.

“We know that you have drafted most of the documents relating to [the] project.

“We also know that the Mawele Trust you set up with Mhleli Tshamase is a vehicle for laundering funds.”

I paused for effect. David le Roux blanched. “We are going to do four things,” I continued in the same matter-of-fact tone.

“First, your company will be blacklisted to make sure you do not get any further work from the metro.

“We are also launching a civil claim to recover the more than R50-million you have received.

“Third, we intend to contact the Hawks and open a criminal case.