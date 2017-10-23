Letter: The ANC Youth League lacks relevance today
When the ANC Youth League was established, it was to act as an enforcer for the main party.
That role became more and more obvious in the days of Fikile Mbalula, Julius Malema and now “Oros” Maine.
The cry of “Kill the farmer, kill the boer” rang out at its rallies, and it really served to be a body that the ANC could use to say and do what it, the ANC, could not be seen to be saying and doing.
When called to account, the ANC merely shrugged its collective shoulders and dismissed the antics as that of naughty children.
Malema was the ANCYL leader who would have “killed for Jacob Zuma”, but was dismissed by that same leader for overstepping the ANC mark.
The youth league has also been seen as a developmental unit from whence the next ANC leadership would be drawn.
Well, take a look at the last few youth league presidents.
Malusi Gigaba is hardly presidential material and has a questionable history of leadership in whatever department he worked in.
Our current minister of Twitter and sometimes police, Mbalula, would outperform Donald Trump as a Twitterati, but, as we have seen in Trump’s case, this hardly makes for a good leader.
Malema may be heading a political party and it is debatable as to whether his style is presidential material, but granted, he is mellowing. Finally we have Maine. Could you imagine this person as ANC president?
It seems that he has become involved with the taint of Zuma in that he is now suspected of being involved in a R500 000 “bribe”.
Their efficacy as organisers is in question when their recent branch stats showed that only 75% of branches were in good standing to be able to vote in December.
The biggest deficit was in the Western Cape and one wonders why Maine does not spend more time down there or is his energy being spent in supporting the giggling president’s ex-wife in KwaZulu-Natal?
So how relevant is the youth league today?
We never see it assisting any disaster areas in clean-up operations, raising support for food and blankets, etc.
You don’t see it trying to assist drug-ridden communities or doing talks at schools about drug abuse or warning pupils about teacher sexual abuse.
No, they are the bully boys but I am sure that in our current political climate, the ANC itself is quite capable of being a bully boy. It has had lots of years of practice. Providing future leaders for the ANC? No ways and you have to look at its top six where only one woman is on board to realise that it does not even have gender equality – a serious concern.
Come to think of it, why is the ANC Women’s League even relevant?
Apart from pushing for publicity by presenting itself at high profile criminal cases, it is like the youth league, absent from community issues such as poverty relief or involvement in issues at schools, just to name a few.
Its current chair is a political disaster and only her undying support for Zupta is keeping her from joining the ranks of the unemployed. Would you employ her?
Perhaps it is time for these parasitic leagues to be removed and clean up the electoral playing fields.
I am sure that there are many ANC members who are members of both and are confused when their ANC branch supports one presidential candidate then the league supports another. Crazy!