Letter: The ANC Youth League lacks relevance today

When the ANC Youth League was established, it was to act as an enforcer for the main party.

That role became more and more obvious in the days of Fikile Mbalula, Julius Malema and now “Oros” Maine.

The cry of “Kill the farmer, kill the boer” rang out at its rallies, and it really served to be a body that the ANC could use to say and do what it, the ANC, could not be seen to be saying and doing.

When called to account, the ANC merely shrugged its collective shoulders and dismissed the antics as that of naughty children.

Malema was the ANCYL leader who would have “killed for Jacob Zuma”, but was dismissed by that same leader for overstepping the ANC mark.

The youth league has also been seen as a developmental unit from whence the next ANC leadership would be drawn.

Well, take a look at the last few youth league presidents.

Malusi Gigaba is hardly presidential material and has a questionable history of leadership in whatever department he worked in.

Our current minister of Twitter and sometimes police, Mbalula, would outperform Donald Trump as a Twitterati, but, as we have seen in Trump’s case, this hardly makes for a good leader.

Malema may be heading a political party and it is debatable as to whether his style is presidential material, but granted, he is mellowing. Finally we have Maine. Could you imagine this person as ANC president?

It seems that he has become involved with the taint of Zuma in that he is now suspected of being involved in a R500 000 “bribe”.