Justice Malala: Who can take ANC votes?

South Africa’s party of liberation, the ANC, is now well and truly on the path to oblivion. It cannot save itself. Last week’s shambolic cabinet reshuffle is evidence enough of the rot.

Those who think it can “self-correct” or be saved are deluded.

What comes after the party of liberation?

Are we headed for a “Macron Moment”, as a friend said to me this week?

And who is that Emmanuel Macron who unseats all the establishment parties? Someone from the ANC?

The current crop of opposition leaders?

Or someone from civil society, a left-leaning activist or a businessleaning candidate? A populist?

I have followed and been fascinated by the UDM since its formation in 1997 when Bantu Holomisa was bundled out of the ANC for doing the right thing: exposing a fellow cabinet member for allegedly taking a bribe.

In firing Holomisa the ANC failed its first ethical and moral test of the new South Africa.

The arms deal soon afterwards cemented its failure.

I ran into Holomisa often in the run-up to the 1999 election.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape was rattled by the man’s popularity.

I remember meeting the ANC’s Mcebisi Jonas on the outskirts of Mthatha just weeks before the election and he told me that they had to push hard in the area to ensure they saw Holomisa off.

In the event, the UDM got 3.42% of the vote nationally and an impressive 13.6% in the Eastern Cape.

Holomisa has been an exemplary MP.

He has harried the ANC on principle. He is the one political leader in South Africa no one is ashamed to proclaim they voted for even when the numbers show that they did not.

Why isn’t he a success – why do South Africans not vote for him?

Only a measly 184 636 people (1%) voted for the UDM nationally in the 2014 election compared to the ANC’s humongous 11.4 million.