Editorial: Huge loan likely to pay dividends

Though it is an eye-watering figure, news that the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is looking to secure a massive loan in a bid to fast-track the city’s R21billion infrastructure maintenance backlog is to be welcomed.

The municipality has taken the view that, by ploughing R750-million into “inherited” problem areas at this juncture, money will be saved in the long run.

It is no secret that water and electricity infrastructure in the Bay has been in a worrying state for some years now. These are problems that in all likelihood will only get worse, significantly draining municipal coffers unless the situation is addressed holistically.

Reports of interrupted water supply frequently occur. Water leaks are reported daily and in some streets, just as one leak is fixed, another seems to pop up elsewhere.

This is far from ideal at a time when our water situation is already troubling as a result of the ongoing drought.

Many households have neither water meters nor electricity meters. And too many residents still make use of illegal connections, endangering lives and resulting in millions of rands in losses.