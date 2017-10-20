LETTER: Little consideration for residents when other metro tariffs put up

Although I agree fully with Annette Lovemore’s take on Eskom (“Metro residents can’t afford hikes”, October 19), it brought to mind the old idiom of the pot calling the kettle black.

Residents of the metro have been complaining about similar tariff hikes in water, sewerage, refuse and property rates imposed by the NMBM itself for similar “reasons” as given by Eskom, which it now slates.

Eskom is pricing itself out of the market, forcing business and citizens who can afford it to look at alternative sources of power.

This happens when your sales decline, and you fail to adapt your overhead and operating costs in line with your sales.

In business it would be termed inefficiency and uneconomic operation.

Unfortunately, with our government institutions, the term “economy of scale” does not apply as it does in business.

“Uneconomies of scale” seems to be more appropriate a term to use for the government. The bigger the setup, the bigger the loss. Lovemore shows little regard for the “residents who can’t afford hikes” when she states that she cannot foresee any electricity increases to metro residents that exceeds 8%, a figure already above the inflation rate.