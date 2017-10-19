Luvuyo Bangazi: Triathletes’ world exposure sets up Bay for gains
A friend reminded me this past week that debates, questioning and frank conversations are a key element of what makes democracies work.
She said we must never try to shut them down, but rather hold such conversations with respect, maturity and most importantly with an open mind.
Unfortunately there is a growing culture in our country where we don’t talk any more – we rather talk at each other.
Add passion and emotions into the mix and you’ll find that logic and common sense are often the victim.
A lot has been said about this city’s journey to hosting the pinnacle of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon series, the 2018 world championship in September next year, a journey that began in March last year.
What is clear from the conversations of the past week is that we needed to clear the air, to talk about the challenges and hopefully going forward we will spend all our energies talking about opportunities.
Gary Koekemoer’s column on Tuesday has in a way put a clear perspective on the issues at play and I think it’s now time to move on.
To get us there we need leadership, not just by elected city officials but all those with a vested interest.
We need to hear the tourism industry’s voice and how it plans to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this massive event.
There are sports federations such as Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon, East Cape Swimming, Nelson Mandela Bay Cycling, and Eastern Province Athletics who stand to benefit from the legacy of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship next year.
There are civic bodies such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Youth Council, business chambers and small business support organisations that can play an enabling role to facilitate business opportunities.
Each of these critical stakeholders and others stand to affect or be affected by the biggest event to come to Nelson Mandela Bay since the Fifa World Cup in 2010
While conversations were going on in the Bay, 10 000km away 2 500 athletes and thousands of spectators from around the world congregated on the island of Kona, Hawaii.
The world of triathlon had gathered there for the full-distance Ironman World Championship 2017.
These men and woman had qualified from nearly 50 different events around the world.
Among them was James Cunnama, a former student at NMU and employee of Ironman SA.
James started his triathlon career right here in the Bay. When you listen to him you soon realise that he considers himself a local.
Cunnama, Kyle Buckingham and Anna Watkinson are some of the very best triathletes from South Africa doing duty abroad.
These athletes are now proud Nelson Mandela Bay ambassadors, wearing this city’s logo on their kit for the all the world to see.
James had a spectacular day in Kona, crossing the line in fifth place overall.
Wherever James appears, be it on major international television shows, in online press and digital magazines across the world, Nelson Mandela Bay gets exposure.
The value of such exposure runs into millions, but most importantly we reach audiences that the city would have battled to reach.
The efforts of the city in partnering with the likes of Cunnama and Buckingham which have already put Nelson Mandela Bay in the hearts and minds of millions must be commended.
These triathletes are out there spreading the good word and encouraging fellow athletes and their families to take the long-haul flight to Nelson Mandela Bay in September next year. We salute them.