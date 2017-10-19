Jonathan Jansen: Make changes in peace time

The mind boggles.

Three pupils of a Pietermaritzburg high school hold up posters advertising a political party.

One of the posters says something about getting the land back.

The boys are immaculately dressed in the school outfit, ties and blazers to boot.

They were not violent or disruptive. Simply holding up placards.

In a mature democracy, this is what young people do and ought to do – express social and political opinion. In a smart school, you let it slide. Hell, a wise principal might even applaud the boys for their courage in taking a stand.

But our democracy is not mature, our schools are not smart and our teachers are not always wise.

So the authorities bring down the full force of the disciplinary code on the heads of these children, citing liberally from the Schools Act.

When will we learn that a legalistic approach to such an expression of free speech is simply wrong and unlikely to gain much traction?

Somewhere, the 2011 amendments to the Schools Act forbid party political activities on school grounds or the display of insignia of such parties.

What a ridiculous piece of legislation. Schools, like universities, like any public institutions, are political bodies; simply look at the racial and class inequalities dividing our schools and pretend these are wonderfully apolitical entities.

That point aside, schools are there to teach children the habits of democracy.

This includes the right to advance and defend an opinion without fear.

Holding up a poster is, moreover, an expression of free speech.

One would expect debates on the land question or the language question in classrooms, and that children learn in the process about making public arguments and changing their minds.

How do you shut up a child from a shack who arrived by taxi but sits next to a child whose parents dropped him in a Porsche after the short trip from their golf estate home?

Young people should engage these issues about social injustice as part of teaching and learning in school and society. When you use the sledgehammer approach to a tiny problem, things quickly get out of control.

I am sure the school must on reflection regret the course of action taken.

Now the provincial department wants to investigate racism.

The leader of the advertised political party took to social media to announce a high-profile visit to the school.

Make no mistake, this act of protest will be disruptive.

Expect parents to keep their children at home for the day.