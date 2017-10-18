Past continues to shape us

Two things happened that struck a chord with me recently. They are completely unrelated, yet both are significant. They demonstrate beyond the obvious systemic inequalities why our nation’s past continues to haunt our present and future.

They test our resolve for the principle of truth.

Last month, journalist Redi Tlhabi released her book, Khwezi, in which she tells the compelling story of Fezekile Khuzwayo.

In gripping narrative, Tlhabi takes us through the 41-year life journey of the woman who became known for more than a decade as Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser.

While Fez’s life is an incredibly important one to engage with, it is the somewhat contextual story in the book that I’d like to draw your attention to for now.

Documented in shocking detail are disturbing personal accounts of some unsung, female anti-apartheid struggle heroes who were victims of horrific sexual and other genderbased violence propelled by an enduring culture of impunity.

They tell of the war waged on their bodies, in and outside the borders of our country, by security police as well as their fellow comrades who were desperate to reinforce their masculine power.

For far too long many of their stories have remained untold. They have either been suppressed or have never found room for expression.

History tells us that on many occasions they were failed because of various, complex historical reasons.

For example, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would not recognise gender-based violence as a category of crimes for which perpetrators had to specifically be held accountable.

It did not recognise rape as a political criminal act.

Thus no perpetrators would come forward, to seek amnesty and shed some light on these specific violations.

Further, as Tlhabi points out, many of these women were failed because their lived realities fly in the face of the heroic anti-apartheid struggle narrative as we know it.

Ultimately, I believe, they were failed because patriarchy never owns up to its deeds.

And so well into their lives, many of these women carry deep and raw scars which have become part of their norm. Indeed, politically they are free. Yet, their freedom is void of justice because the kind of brutality they suffered at the hands of perpetrators on both sides of the conflict remains at the bottom of the political pecking order.

And so too their healing and closure.

The second significant event was Judge Billy Motlhe’s ruling last week which confirmed what many South Africans have known for more than 40 years – anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol never killed himself.

He was savagely tortured and then murdered. The government of the time covered it up. Why does it matter now? Well, because truth matters. Not only for Timol’s family, but for many others across the country who are desperate for answers about what really happened to loved ones who went missing or were murdered by the apartheid state.

There are often varying responses whenever these questions are asked.