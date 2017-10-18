Past continues to shape us
Two things happened that struck a chord with me recently. They are completely unrelated, yet both are significant. They demonstrate beyond the obvious systemic inequalities why our nation’s past continues to haunt our present and future.
They test our resolve for the principle of truth.
Last month, journalist Redi Tlhabi released her book, Khwezi, in which she tells the compelling story of Fezekile Khuzwayo.
In gripping narrative, Tlhabi takes us through the 41-year life journey of the woman who became known for more than a decade as Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser.
While Fez’s life is an incredibly important one to engage with, it is the somewhat contextual story in the book that I’d like to draw your attention to for now.
Documented in shocking detail are disturbing personal accounts of some unsung, female anti-apartheid struggle heroes who were victims of horrific sexual and other genderbased violence propelled by an enduring culture of impunity.
They tell of the war waged on their bodies, in and outside the borders of our country, by security police as well as their fellow comrades who were desperate to reinforce their masculine power.
For far too long many of their stories have remained untold. They have either been suppressed or have never found room for expression.
History tells us that on many occasions they were failed because of various, complex historical reasons.
For example, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would not recognise gender-based violence as a category of crimes for which perpetrators had to specifically be held accountable.
It did not recognise rape as a political criminal act.
Thus no perpetrators would come forward, to seek amnesty and shed some light on these specific violations.
Further, as Tlhabi points out, many of these women were failed because their lived realities fly in the face of the heroic anti-apartheid struggle narrative as we know it.
Ultimately, I believe, they were failed because patriarchy never owns up to its deeds.
And so well into their lives, many of these women carry deep and raw scars which have become part of their norm. Indeed, politically they are free. Yet, their freedom is void of justice because the kind of brutality they suffered at the hands of perpetrators on both sides of the conflict remains at the bottom of the political pecking order.
And so too their healing and closure.
The second significant event was Judge Billy Motlhe’s ruling last week which confirmed what many South Africans have known for more than 40 years – anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol never killed himself.
He was savagely tortured and then murdered. The government of the time covered it up. Why does it matter now? Well, because truth matters. Not only for Timol’s family, but for many others across the country who are desperate for answers about what really happened to loved ones who went missing or were murdered by the apartheid state.
There are often varying responses whenever these questions are asked.
The one is a suggestion that we should not waste time opening up old wounds from our past instead of dealing with urgent matters that confront us today such as corruption and growing our economy.
This suggestion fails to appreciate the severity and multi-generational impact of our past on many ordinary families today.
It also fails to appreciate that we can and must do both.
We must certainly deal with Zuma, his rotten legacy and all who have plundered our country under his leadership.
But we must also, as far as possible, find the truth about what happened to those whose sacrifices brought us this democracy.
The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has indeed done some extensive work to uncover the truth about some of the victims. But it is not enough. There are practical limitations as well as political reasons for this.
In an affidavit two years ago, former NPA head Vusi Pikoli suggested that political pressure had stonewalled the prosecutions of apartheid perpetrators.
This was because of concerns that doing so could open the ANC up to similar calls for the prosecution of its own combatants.
Meanwhile by August this year, the government had paid R1.5-billion in reparations to more than 17 000 beneficiaries who were identified as victims by the TRC.
This, too, with its resource limitations, is not nearly enough. It also does not close the chapter for many more families who agonise over an opportunity to get justice.
Timol’s family spent decades finding his truth.
His case is a reminder of the unfinished business we have with our past.
It gives us yet another opportunity to ask ourselves important questions.
How much do we value the truth?
How much are we willing to invest in its pursuit?
Are we prepared for what it may present to us?
And, crucially, when it is uncovered, what then?
Our answers to these perhaps lie in how much we view the truth as the only legitimate basis from which healing can begin.
Our answers lie in how much we view the past as a powerful force that continues to shape our present and our future.