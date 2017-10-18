LETTER: Another road needed to ease traffic

Pat Kondile (“Drivers don’t have licences”, October 11) is spot-on regarding the infuriating and dangerous M17 to and from Motherwell.

Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the school transport accident which claimed the lives of Motherwell pupils at the N2 near Bluewater Bay.

The majority were attending Woolhope Secondary School.

As Woolhope’s 1996 deputy head boy, I advocated the construction of a road network connecting KwaMagxaki’s Ralo Street, at the start of the initiation school area (ebaKhwetheni), to Motherwell’s NU 9 and 10.

That idea was rejected by the city engineer in 1999 and I was given a letterof-response accompanying a map that showed phase one of the municipal road network to Motherwell, which is the now New Mission Road in KwaDwesi and KwaDwesi Extension.