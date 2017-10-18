Academic the victim of ‘black purge’

After 23 years of a democratic and non-racial South Africa, the institutions of higher learning are still gravely and blatantly trudging in the wake of transformation.

The academic arena is still one-sided and influenced by a single segment of race, the white. University professoriate and management are overwhelmingly white, and thus progressing the leviathan of white supremacy and its modus operandi.

This institutional defect is residual and a remnant of the apartheid system, and has to be brutally done away with.

The behemoth is progressive and needs to be brought to a halt.

Twenty-three years after the dawn of the democratic dispensation, universities such as Nelson Mandela University are still cited as having the highest white professoriate in the country, at 84.7% (the Mail and Guardian last year).

In the same year, the Council on Higher Education released a publication titled South African Higher Education Reviewed: Two Decades of Democracy, which said statistics on the profile of academic staff showed the situation was not yet reflective of the demographics of the country.

What this translates then is there is an urgent need for transformation.

However, such transformation is near impossible to be realised in the light of what could be called the black purge, which is merely the systematic removal of black academics to make way for whites in institutions of higher learning.

In recent years, Nelson Mandela University has witnessed a total onslaught being waged against black academics, professors, doctors and associate lecturers alike.

This exodus of black academics from the institution can be attributed to the belligerence and stubbornness of those not wanting to move towards a transformed institution, which thus has led and still leads to an exodus of black academics.

This perversely persistent skewed institutional culture manifests itself in the black purge.

The recent abrupt departure of the executive dean of the faculty of business and economics sciences, Dr Ismail Lagardien, is one among many departures of black academics either coerced and/or forced to resign.

Progressive academics have also suffered a similar fate as Lagardien.

This black purge is perpetuated by agents and defenders of white supremacy, some of whom reside in ivory towers amassing authoritative power to hire and fire as they please.