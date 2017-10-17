Ismail Lagardien: Goodbye but not farewell

At the end of this month, I will leave Port Elizabeth. I have lived in the city for a little more than 18 months, associated with Nelson Mandela University.

Unless the editors agree otherwise, this will be the last column I will write for The Herald.

I leave at a difficult time, personally and in terms of the country’s political economic future.

Let me deal briefly with the personal. I leave NMU with a heavy heart.

As executive dean of business and economics sciences, I woke up every morning truly excited about my work.

It was as if I had been waiting for this position my whole life.

The reader may know, by now, that I have stepped down from the position.

Before I get to the larger societal issues (in a scholarly environment I would suggest that one can never quite separate the individual from society, I am that “universal singular” so eloquently summed up by the French philosopher, Jean-Paul Sartre), let me share a vignette of my first formal duties at NMU in April last year.

I arrived at the university within a few days of the April graduations.

Sitting in my allocated seat, among the academic leaders, I twirled the cap of the academic garb in my hands and read the label on the inside.

It read “Birch’s”.

Overwhelmed, as I was, by the occasion and my new surroundings, I was overcome further by images of a childhood spent in Grahamstown, where my grandfather was a bespoke tailor for Birch’s, a specialist in academic robe-making.

I remembered the days we spent running around the property of Birch’s, and hiding in the hollows of my grandfather’s large table where he marked patterns and cut cloth.

My reverie ended swiftly when the academic procession was called to enter the hall and take up our seats on the stage, where we would preside over the graduation.

I donned the cap, adjusted my gown and followed the procession.

It was a profound moment.

It brought together, in some way, the way that Sartre explained about the novelist Gustave Flaubert, what my own history can tell me about the times I lived in, and what the history of these times can say about me, as an individual.

But enough with the philosophical jibber-jabber.

My family history runs deep in the history of Port Elizabeth.

It was here, family legends and myths hold, that two brothers Lagardien arrived from the Nusantaran world during the slave period in South Africa.

The family would settle in South End, with one or two living and working in Uitenhage, and my paternal grandfather in Grahamstown.

My father moved to Johannesburg after World War 2.

Today the family are scattered across the globe, from Malaysia to Italy, Canada and Australia.

We all bear the name, Lagardien, with the de rigueur spelling mutilations that colonial and post-colonial “Home Affairs” impose.