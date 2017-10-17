Gary Koekemoer: Far more than the Ironman at stake for Bay’s citizens

In 1978 Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury, watched the Tour de France in Montreux (Switzerland).

Who could have known what this moment would bring – a chain of cool (new) happenings that started with a song about riding a bike, that 40 years later the man with iron lungs could inform our views of the Ironman?

But it did. King Freddie sang: “I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride it where I like. You say black, I say white; you say bark, I say bite.”

This sentiment seems to pretty much sum up the debate we’re having here in Nelson Mandela Bay regarding our hosting of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

The successful release of the song back in 1979 led to an infamous Queen music video, controversial because it featured 65 naked female models racing around a stadium on bicycles.

Every time Queen played in any city, bicycle shops would run out of bells as fans sought to ring along to the song.

Queen then bought the recording studio in Montreux and recorded many of their great hits there.

Why was Queen in Montreux?

They were there because they were being taxed heavily back home and – more importantly – because of a vision that the city’s tourist office employee, Claude Nobs, had had 11 years previously.

Passionate about music, he set about convincing prominent musicians to come and play in this little out-of-the-way village on the edge of Lake Geneva.

The Montreux Jazz Festival is now the second largest such music festival in the world and has been going for 51 years.

Did Nobs ever think that investing in his vision would lead to naked female bike-riding?

Some 23 years before the Tour de France event, on June 25 and 26 1955, the Congress of the People gathered delegates at Kliptown (now part of Soweto) to discuss, and subsequently adopt, the Freedom Charter.

The gathering was the outcome of months of work by the Congress Alliance, a non-racial united front led by the ANC and of the estimated 3 000 delegates (representing more than 200 invited organisations) – while the overwhelming majority was black – there were more than 300 Indians, 200 coloureds and 100 whites.

A truly rainbow moment.

The gathering, and its subsequent seminal document, fundamentally shaped the freedom struggle and informed much of our constitution.

It’s founding principle is that the “people shall govern” and makes clear that “our people have been robbed of their birthright to land, liberty and peace by a form of government founded on injustice and inequality; that our country will never be prosperous or free until all our people live in brotherhood, enjoying equal rights and opportunities”.

In 2017, the triathlon will test Nelson Mandela Bay’s ability to live out that “brotherhood”. But it isn’t just about tarring a stretch of road. The issue centres on how (and where) the city spends its money.

Should it address urgent needs (which citizens can see), or should it invest its scarce resources in facilities that leverage our assets – the immediate benefit of which is out of sight for most of our citizens?

Why invest in this particular triathlon? Some 4 500 triathletes will travel from all over the world to compete in the September 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship (previously known as the Half-Ironman).

These include the world’s top triathletes. The event starts with a 1.8km swim (from Hobie Beach), a 90km bike ride (out and back along Marine Drive via Seaview to Beachview) and a 21.1km run for the finish that ends back at Hobie.

The route has been carefully selected to meet triathlon championship standards and minimise disruption to the city.

The athletes – 92% of whom are foreign – will bring an estimated 16 000 people with them in support.

It’s expected that they’ll spend some R300-million while eating, sleeping and shopping as they tourist their way through our bay.

The championship event is not to be mistaken for our 15th full Ironman event, which will happen in April next year, drawing some 2 000 athletes (40% foreign) and generating some R75-million direct spend. So, hosting the championship itself is kind of a big deal.