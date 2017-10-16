Letter: Cyclists have to be responsible
I have family members who are cyclists and fear for their lives daily, but I am sad to say that many are the cause of their own destiny.
I would like the cyclists to answer these questions honestly:
How many ride abreast on busy or main arterial roads?
What is the rule of the road with regard to cyclists and riding abreast?
Is it not the responsibility of the cyclists to be more aware of road safety and the rules of the road?
I have had two close encounters, near-accidents with oncoming cars to avoid hitting the cyclists riding abreast on a corner and on a main busy road.
Heaven help me one day that I try to avoid an irresponsible cyclist and kill someone else!