Justice Malala: JZ safe as ANC implodes

President Jacob Zuma and the African National Congress leadership are becoming really, really exhausting. First, in many self-respecting democracies anywhere in the world (there aren’t that many of those left, sadly) Zuma would have resigned and taken time off to fight the extremely detailed 783 counts of bribe-taking and racketeering against him.

If he did not resign, then the leadership of his party would have pulled the plug on him.

What is exhausting is that Zuma will not resign and the ANC’s national executive committee will not lift a finger against him.

A crime suspect will stay at the scene of the crime, the Union Buildings, and all 55 million South Africans are supposed to sleep soundly at night.

We know Zuma will not resign because he has captured the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and that institution will continue to stand by his side as he tries to wriggle out of getting what he has repeatedly called for – his day in court.

Having asked for that day in court, he finally has a chance to clear his name.

Yet he will not take the chance because it is now clear, with Schabir Shaik prepared to testify in such a case, that he will leave the dock and walk straight to the cells.

The guilty are afraid, and that is why Zuma has abused the legal system so abominably over the past 12 years.

On Friday, immediately after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the application brought by Zuma and the NPA to overturn a high court judgment ordering that corruption charges against the president be reinstated, the party’s secretary-general addressed the ANC’s veterans conference.

He asked for their “wisdom” on how to handle the Zuma matter. One has to wonder why he seeks wisdom now when he stood by Zuma as the man faced the very same corruption charges 10 years ago – and was gifted with 60% of the votes at the ANC conference in December 2007.

Why are the 110 men and women of the ANC’s national executive committee not calling Zuma in and ordering him to step aside or resign as ANC and South Africa president immediately?

It is because ages ago Zuma realised that he had to capture every institution and structure that could possibly lift a finger against him.