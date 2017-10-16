Editorial: Leaders’ tweets prove them twits

What is there to be said for those leaders with jumpedup egos and gossamer skins who conduct themselves in ways which suggest their mandate to serve begins and ends on social media?

Any media, in fact, but more so the hollow hell of instant messaging and vainglorious “selfies” that hit the high notes of cheap entertainment but come perilously close to a likeness of pond scum when used as a substitute for actual governance.

Donald Trump, the dangerous terracotta toddler of presidential hue, is a prime specimen, an intemperate creature who rewrites history on his Twitter timeline and genuinely thinks he has all the answers and so decrees what is right or wrong by him. The rest be damned.

Not far off from this orbital space junk is our faux police minister, Fikile Mbalula, whose recent instruction to officers to apply especially violent privileges to the genitals of male suspects and force them to drink their own urine is just an indelicate way of saying “Shoot first, ask questions later”, a strategy laden with all sorts of pitfalls.

Which is the route Mbalula effectively took when he plied his one million followers on Twitter last week with pictures of him at the scene of an earlier arrest in connection with 18 deaths in Marikana, Western Cape.