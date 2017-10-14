Riordan lives in fantasy land

Councillor hits back at criticism of metro’s expenditure on big Ironman event

Councillor Rory Riordan has never let the facts get in the way of a good story, most notably during his brief stint as political head of budget and treasury and, of course, in today’s fictitious letter (click here for his letter).

But while Cllr Riordan’s story-telling allows him to live in a fantasy world, the facts are actually important. So let’s look at Cllr Riordan’s four fairy-tale Ironman assertions.

Section15 of the Municipal Finance Management Act states that “A municipality may . . . incur expenditure only . . . in terms of an approved budget” (the 2017/18 NMBM budget has not a cent in it re Ironman roads); An item to council from the Infrastructure and engineering directorate will allocate budget to Ironman, without incurring irregular expenditure. Cllr Riordan wouldn’t wish to comprehend this because the party he represents is expert in irregularities.

Section 33(3) of the Act says that ” All other contracts that impose a financial obligation on a municipality . . . must be made available in their entirety to the municipal council (neither council, nor its budget and treasury committee, nor its sport (etc) committee have had sight of this agreement ) ; The contact is available, Cllr Riordan. Policy requires only that you formally request such. Furthermore, the record will show that it was taken to the sports standing committee many months ago.

Budget Regulation 10(C), states that, to put grant (etc) funding into a budget, guarantees of its availability must be at hand (I understand that there are no guarantees of any grant funding available in this regard). There is no grant funding that has been included in the budget that is not in terms of the required legislation.

The roads mostly (or is it all?) belong to the provincial government, thus to spend NMBM money repairing them is illegal. The provincial government has provided the metro with written approval to upgrade Marine Drive, the only road along the Ironman track that falls under its jurisdiction. During Cllr Riordan’s wrecking ball year in office he nearly led this council into the financial abyss. During said year some of his achievements included:

The worst spending record in the history of the metro. As a result we lost nearly R64-million in grant funding; ý A write-off to the high-energy users by council of more than R200-million;

A loss of an additional R300-million in respect of debt write-offs due to his incorrect assumptions utilised to motivate a change in council’s indigent policy. Given the aforesaid, Cllr Riordan’s concern for the financial wellbeing of the city is probably as credible as a contract signed at the Saxonworld shebeen. The ANC are causing irreparable harm to the city in their continued efforts to discredit the Ironman 70.3 World Championship event. Their actions can only be described as hypocritical given the fact that it was the former Jordaan-administration that both prepared and finalised the bid for said event. As such Riordan himself oversaw the financial aspects of the bid! If we are serious about growing our economy through tourism, events such as the one at hand are invaluable given the exposure the city will receive through the international coverage of the event. I want to make it clear that the city administration cannot afford to upgrade the provincial roads with our own funding. That is exactly why this amount does not appear on the budget. While we are currently finalising a proposal that will see the actual cost of the upgrades becoming significantly less, we are confident that we will be able to introduce grant funding for said project in the adjustments budget. On behalf of the city administration and the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay, I wish to reassure Ironman that our city and its people remain committed to hosting a world-class 70.3 World Championship. This city is truly privileged to be associated with your brand and we trust that we will be able to continue this partnership for many years to come. The Ironman website had the following to say about Nelson Mandela Bay: “Athletes and spectators who travel here get the unique opportunity to visit one of the most wildly beautiful and historically significant areas of the world. (http:// eu. ironman. com). While we are truly blessed to have one of the most scenic cities on the planet, our biggest asset by far remains our people, undoubtedly some of the most friendly and hospitable people a ro u n d . As the thousands of Ironman athletes who have passed the finish line at Hobie Beach can attest, there’s just something magic about the support shown by the people of this city towards the event and athletes alike. Perhaps a little Madiba-magic given our name …

Odendaal is MMC Finance, Nelson Mandela Bay