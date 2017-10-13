Mkhuseli Jack: Zuma sends SA down tubes

President Jacob Zuma has been at the helm of the country’s backward economic development for nearly 10 years.

Instead of improving the lives of all citizens, through social and economic development, his leadership and government have epitomised a failed, shambolic and totally chaotic state, in every aspect: politics, economics and social aspects.

With more than nine million people unemployed, nearly 18 million on social grants, reigning lawlessness and ongoing threats to investors, the chances of achieving any economic development under his leadership become dimmer and dimmer by the day.

The current state of affairs is a bitter pill to swallow for anyone who trusted the ANC as leader of society.

The ANC waged a long struggle to end apartheid, a struggle correctly viewed by the whole world as a just struggle, but the party is currently viewed as being in cahoots with serious crime/criminals.

Is it not ironic that that very ANC that used to be the paragon of strong political morals and ethics, today is perceived to be behind the gloomiest period since independence?

Is it not a shame that ANC leaders are alleged to be in the forefront of inciting violence to deflect people’s attention from their gross weaknesses, such as the killings in the municipalities, especially in KwaZulu-Natal?

The leadership of the ANC is preoccupied with a narrow and self-serving mission, that is securing political positions to secure their personal welfare and the welfare of family members and cronies.

If leaders are not elected, the economic opportunities are shut to them.

The ANC has degenerated into nothing other than a channel for political patronage and a convenient stepping stone to self-enrichment, instead of being the instrument of our people’s economic and social advancement.

One of the key objectives that the ANC set itself to achieve was to develop the whole country for all its people and to do away with all forms of racial discrimination.

Development in simple language meant that the ANC wanted to eliminate poverty, inequality and unemployment, as a sine qua non for a stable and prosperous nation.

Under Zuma, we saw no development in a classical developmental sense, instead we saw an upsurge of the triple problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The ANC always spoke of a democratic rule that embraced the idea of rectifying the injustices inflicted by apartheid on people’s lives.

Current statistics from StatsSA show that inequality, poverty and unemployment have drastically increased, doubled under Zuma’s rule.

A decline in one or all of the three problems would mean the country was making positive development.

A “developmental state” cannot rely on mere per capita income increase.