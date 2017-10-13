Letter: Crying shame that murder, mayhem reign in SA now

Our beloved Schoenies, our beloved placid hamlet and its people have been shocked beyond comprehension by the gruesome murder of our much loved Ken Alexander and Elaine Allwright, the most vile and gruesome murder of two elderly innocent folk!

Alexander and Allwright were loved and highly respected members of our Schoenies family for more than 30 years, and that they were mercilessly battered to death is so abhorrent that one fails to verbalise one’s feelings. Words are simply not enough! “Our freedom is also incomplete, dear compatriots, as long as we are denied our security by criminals who prey on our communities, who rob our businesses and undermine our economy, who ply their destructive trade in drugs in our schools, and who do violence against our women and children.”

These were the words of Nelson Mandela some years ago.

And a bit later he said: “No form of violence can ever be excused in a society that wishes to call itself decent.”

How shocked he would be if he were alive to witness the sorry mess this country is at present in.

It is a crying shame that some 23 years after our democracy we have regressed to the point that nobody is safe in South Africa any more – murder and mayhem abound!

There is no leadership, no accountability and no morality, and South Africa has degenerated into a lawless banana state.