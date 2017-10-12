Letter: Attacks on Bay doctors must be stopped

The lead story in Tuesday’s The Herald (“Township doctors under siege”) compels me to articulate something also long overdue.

The siege of township doctors is only half of the story.

There has been a spate of identical armed robberies on doctors in the northern areas for more than a year now, some having being robbed more than once, with the doctors, patients and staff all becoming victims.

This abhorrent criminal behaviour cannot be allowed to continue.

It is indeed disgusting when sick people, often children and the elderly, are not safe in a doctor’s waiting or consulting room. When is this going to stop? I remain shocked and dismayed at the predicament of these doctors.

It is these very doctors who bring an essential service right to the doorstep of the communities they serve, some poor or underprivileged.

These doctors have given the best years of their lives to the community.

Many have worked evenings to ensure services to patients who often themselves work late and do shift work.