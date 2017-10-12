Jonathan Jansen: Desperation of a SA parent

Riley Jacobs* is more anxious than he is angry. Eleven schools in the suburbs rejected his Grade R son’s application for entrance into Grade 1. The father’s e-mail to me was really moving: “PLEASE could you assist us in getting our son into a good school next year. PLEASE.” Jacobs’s problem: the catchment area. The Jacobs family lives in a township surrounded by low quality and some seriously dysfunctional schools.

If the little boy gets stuck in those schools, the Jacobs family and every other resident of his neighbourhood knows the child has no future.

I would prefer the language of catchment areas to refer to rainfall rather than residents. The word itself fills poor parents with despair. With the wave of a cold, bureaucratic hand, the desperate parent is dismissed with these words: you are not from this catchment area.

Then the anger. Jacobs tells me about how his family was uprooted from these very areas where some of the best schools in South Africa run along the long main road from Kenilworth and Claremont through Rondebosch and Rosebank.

There is a harsh injustice here, reckons Jacobs. First they uproot me and then they tell me I’m not from there.

It is time to rethink this efficient tool for the exclusion of the poor from top quality schools, the catchment area.

To be sure, there are now black children in these middle class and wealthy schools.

But most of them are the children of well-placed politicians and wealthy businessmen and women, the kind with posh accents who come to dominate protest movements at the elite universities in part through guilt as they ponder those who look like them but were left behind in rural and township schools.

As one of the most prominent student leaders told me, “They [elite black students] speak about what they have never experienced.” But back to Jacobs’s dilemma. The truth is that a talented poor child will never escape poverty and give the family a break from their predictable lives of struggle and survival unless she or he has the opportunity to access a top school with competent teachers and predictable timetables.

Yes I know, the scale of the problem makes this an impractical solution for the vast majority of poor children.

In fact, I have argued through these pages that the sustainable solution is to transform all our schools into high quality institutions for teaching and learning. I know that. But what do we do with Jacobs’s son? The school system will not be transformed in the near future.