Editorial: Tea estates must be turned around

The Eastern Cape government’s decision to offer up a controlling stake in the operations of the Magwa and Majola tea estates hopefully signals a light at the end of the tunnel for the embattled enterprise.

The taxpayer has, for years, pumped in tens of millions of rand into the Magwa farm, near Lusikisiki, and the Majola estate at Port St Johns.

This as serious mismanagement and continuous labour unrest hamstrung production.

In August, the bankrupt Majola tea estate was liquidated by the Grahamstown High Court, paving the way for the provincial government to buy it back at a nominal value with a view to consolidating it with Magwa.

A month later, rural development and agrarian reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane told the Bhisho legislature that between May this year and January 2019, the provincial government would have invested more than R148-million in the two estates.

He tabled, as part of a business rescue plan, a proposal to offload some shares to private investors.